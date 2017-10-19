Center Moriches High School’s girls soccer team can now compete in the playoffs. Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body for Suffolk County high school sports, said Thursday that an appeals board reversed the decision that had disqualified the Red Devils from the upcoming playoffs because the team had scheduled more than the maximum number of games allowed in a regular season.
Playoff seedings and schedules will be annnounced on Friday, Combs said. The playoffs start on Tuesday.
The Center Moriches team was on to track to be disqualified from the playoffs for playing more than the 16 regular-season games allowed by the section.
Combs earlier said the school self-reported the infraction in mid-September after realizing that a Sept. 1 season-opening non-league match against Eastport-South Manor would put it over the limit by the end of its 16-game League VII schedule.
