SportsHigh SchoolGirls Soccer Commack vs. Smithtown West Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Commack and Smithtown West played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input. MORE PHOTOS East Meadow vs. Farmingdale girls soccer Glenn vs. Amityville boys soccer MacArthur vs. Bellmore JFK girls soccer East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.