Farmingdale vs. East Meadow
Emma Terino's goal with 3:32 remaining in the second half gave East Meadow the 3-2 win over host Farmingdale in Nassau Conference AA-I girls soccer match on Monday, March 15, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
Game photos: Hills West vs. East Islip Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccerr Photos: Islip vs. Harborfields girls soccer Photos: Amityville vs. Center Moriches boys soccer Photos: South Side vs. Mepham girls soccer Photos: Massapequa girls soccer starts practice for rescheduled season Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade in the CHSAA final Photos: St. Anthonys vs. Sacred Heart in the CHSAA final Photos: SJB vs. Chaminade in the CHSAA boys soccer semis Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg in the CHSAA boys soccer semis Photos: SJB vs. St. Anthony's in the CHSAA 'AA' semis Photos: Sacred Heart vs. Kellenberg in the CHSAA 'AA' semis Photos: SJB vs. St. Anthony's boys soccer Photos: SJB vs. St. Anthony's girls soccer Photos: SJB vs. Holy Trinity. boys soccer Photos: SJB vs. Kellenberg girls soccer Photos: Holy Trinity vs. SJB girls soccer Photos: Chaminade vs. St. Anthony's boys soccer