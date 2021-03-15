TODAY'S PAPER
Emma Terino (23) of East Meadow heads the
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Soccer

Farmingdale vs. East Meadow

Emma Terino's goal with 3:32 remaining in the second half gave East Meadow the 3-2 win over host Farmingdale in Nassau Conference AA-I girls soccer match on Monday, March 15, 2021.

