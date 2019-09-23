Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK vs. Farmingdale
Farmingdale defeated visiting Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 2-1, in a Nassau Conference AA-I girls soccer match, Sept. 23, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Brentwood-Ward Melville boys soccer photos High school photos of the month: September 2019 Smithtown East-North Babylon boys soccer photos Photos: Commack vs. Smithtown West girls soccer East Meadow vs. Farmingdale girls soccer Glenn vs. Amityville boys soccer MacArthur vs. Bellmore JFK girls soccer East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.