Garden City better late than never in win over Plainedge

The bus from Garden City High finally arrived at Plainedge High in Massapequa. The girls soccer team walked in the gate at around 4:45 Tuesday afternoon — or about the time the game was supposed to start.

The Trojans began warming up. The game commenced at 5:09, and they started like they were still battling rush hour traffic — slowly. They were in their end for much of the first six minutes. But they settled in, picked up the pace and really took over for the back half of the first half.

Renee Gollisz got Garden City going with a goal. Kylie Brunning also contributed a goal and added an assist and Sophie Myers and Marisa Patrissi combined for four saves in a 4-0, Nassau A-1 win.

"I think because it was farther than our normal games, we got here and we weren’t as ready as we should’ve been," said Gollisz, a Marist-bound senior midfielder. "But we quickly fixed that and we were able to connect and be successful."

The Trojans improved to 3-1 in A-1 and 3-3 overall after exiting the Nassau A playoffs in the semis last season.

"I think we have huge potential if we can keep the same effort that we’ve been giving this whole time," Gollisz said. "The connection on this team is better than any other ones that we’ve had in the past."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Plainedge (2-2-1, 1-2-1) is getting used to life in A-1, having moved up after finishing first in A-2.

"There’s no easy days," coach Mike Vitale said. "So when the girls are off, it just makes it that much harder to bounce back."

Gollisz, off a feed by Maya Costa, scored from in front with 19:20 to go in the first half. Nearly seven minutes later, Emily Romeo sent a pass to Brunning at the left side of the goalmouth — 2-0.

Alivia Gordon made it 3-0 when she sailed a shot high into the net from about 35 yards out with 2:47 remaining until the break.

In the second half, Riley Donahue broke in off a pass from Brunning and capped the scoring.

Here was Brunning’s summation: "I think once we started winning the 50-50 balls and we started putting our head down and playing with more heart and playing really hard, I think it really came together."