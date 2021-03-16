Gianna Noce saw her team’s window of opportunity and seized the moment.

Noce raced down the middle of the field toward her defender, lofted a 35-yard shot that floated just over the goalkeeper’s outstretched hand and found the back of the net with 3:31 remaining. The goal proved to be the game-winner in Smithtown East’s 2-1 road victory over Half Hollow Hills East in a Suffolk Division I girls soccer game on Tuesday.

"I knew we needed to be more offensive," the junior midfielder said. "So I just took it upon myself and took every opportunity I thought I could take. I just saw that open space, took that one touch and thought maybe I could take a shot. And it went in."

Smithtown East remained undefeated at 3-0, while Hills East dropped to 0-3.

Noce’s goal occurred just five minutes following the equalizer from Athina Sofroniou on an assist from Sydney Bryant, as she was able to sneak a bouncing shot just inside the left corner to even the score at 1.

Noce described her thoughts following the late winner. "That was just unbelievable," Noce said. "Last five minutes, it was such a great feeling."

Smithtown East coach Julie Hereth commended Noce for a quality finish when her team needed it the most.

"That was just huge," Hereth said. "Unbelievable shot and a great finish. I’m just really happy for Gianna and the girls. I felt like we had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of, so I’m glad that we did on that one."

Samantha Hannwacker opened the scoring with 26:30 remaining in the first half with a chip shot into the right corner of the goal assisted by Addison Weiner, giving the Bulls the early 1-0 lead. Weiner entered the day leading the Bulls in points and picked up her fifth of the season.

Smithtown East goalkeeper Talia Scheffer also put on a quality performance of her own, recording 13 saves.

Hannwacker said Smithtown East’s ability to overcome the late game-tying goal demonstrated a great deal about their character.

"It took a lot of grit to keep going," Hannwacker said. "And the way we came back after getting that goal scored against us to tie the game took a lot of hard work and teamwork to get that energy to keep fighting. And we definitely did that."

Hereth echoed a similar sentiment.

"They definitely have mental toughness," Hereth said. "They know how to fight and they’re never going to back down. I’m proud of them on every level."