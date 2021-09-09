A look at the top girls soccer players across Long Island high schools for the fall 2021 season, in alphabetical order:

Alyssa Abramson, Patchogue-Medford, D/F, Sr.

The Syracuse commit has a non-stop motor and can play nearly any position on the field. She had three goals and two assists last season.

Sonni Adams, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.

The Dartmouth commit is one of the toughest defenders on Long Island. She’s athletic and hard to get past in one-on-one scenarios. Adams was a key backline presence in last season’s CHSAA title run.

Gabriella Agelis, Longwood, M, Sr.

Agelis had four goals and five assists last season and plays with a strong soccer IQ as the go-to playmaker for Longwood.

Gianna Amendola, Rocky Point, F, Sr.

This fifth-year starter has been Rocky Point’s leading scorer the last four years. She had 12 goals and 11 assists last season.

Madison Apicella, Sachem East, F, Sr.

She had 16 goals and three assists for the Suffolk Class AA co-champions. The Adelphi commit is a strong, physical player who isn’t afraid to attack a ball as a striker. She scored in nine of 13 games last season.

Dani Battisti, Sacred Heart, D, Sr.

This three-year starter was a pivotal part of a Spartans defense that had six shutouts and reached the CHSAA final. She is a physical defender, unafraid of taking on top scorers.

Ashley Bell, Babylon, F, Jr.

The dynamic playmaker had four goals and seven assists last season. She has tremendous speed and technical ability and is a constant focus of opponent’s defenses.

Emma Best, Farmingdale, M, Sr.

The tough, versatile midfielder had seven goals and four assists last season.

Emma Biloshmi, West Babylon, M, Sr.

The playmaking midfielder had seven goals and three assists last season.

Nikki Brunner, East Islip, D, Sr.

Brunner is a smart, tough defender who is always in the right place at the right time.

Delani Budd, Newfield, M, Sr.

She is a big, strong finisher with a powerful shot. Budd had a goal and an assist last season while drawing constant attention from opposing teams.

Lexi Burke, Wheatley, D/M, Sr.

She can play aggressive defense, but took on a larger offensive role last season. She finished with 12 goals and 14 assists for the Nassau Class B champions.

Anna Cacciuttolo, Division, M, Sr.

The fast, versatile playmaker fought through constant attention and had eight goals and four assists last season.

Carli Cameron, Southampton, M, Sr.

Cameron had 13 goals and two assists last season, giving her 48 goals and 19 assists over four varsity seasons. She is very skilled in attacking the midfield with an eye to create for herself or set up teammates.

Emily Carbonaro, Island Trees, D, Sr.

The four-year starter is an elite defender who is constantly making life difficult on opposing team’s top scorers. She is also a strong passer.

Teddi Carnesi, Huntington, M, Sr.

The tough-minded midfielder had three goals and four assists and contributes in every facet of the game.

Madison Catalanotti, Seaford, GK, Sr.

She finished with 50 saves and nine shutouts last season. She can command the field from the back and has good feet for catapulting the offensive attack.

Sophia Cataldo, Plainedge, F, Jr.

Cataldo had 10 goals and eight assists despite facing consistent double teams last season after scoring 16 goals in 2019.

Sophia Corrado, Babylon, M, Sr.

Corrado has played nearly every position and had two goals and two assists last season while playing tough on the defensive side.

Danielle Davis, Friends Academy, M/F, Jr.

She is a gifted athlete with a powerful shot. Davis is highly skilled with the ball and possesses breakaway speed to create for herself and others.

Laine DeNatale, Locust Valley, F, Sr.

The Wake Forest commit had 13 goals and eight assists last season. The left-footed player can play all over the field with an incredible motor.

Holly DiPalo, Calhoun, GK, Sr.

She missed the majority of last season with an injury but returned for the playoffs and played tough in a 1-0 loss to South Side, the eventual Nassau Class A champion. She is a leader at the back of the field.

Ancksu Dixon, Freeport, F/M, Sr.

The versatile player lines up wherever Freeport needs her. She had 10 goals and two assists last season.

Julia DeTurris, Hicksville, F, Sr.

She had 12 goals and seven assists in eight games last season and possesses the speed and quickness to create havoc on the offensive end.

Rachel Ehrlich, Ward Melville, D, Sr.

The tough defender was crucial to the success of Ward Melville, which finished as Suffolk Class AA co-champions. She also added three goals and an assist, including a goal in the semifinals.

Anastassia Gallego, Brentwood, F, Sr.

The four-year starter has 20 goals and 13 assists as a varsity player. Gallego helped lead Brentwood to its first playoff berth in 20 years last season, contributing six goals and six assists.

Jill Garcia, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

She had four goals last season and will be a key playmaker for the Bulls.

Renee Gollisz, Garden City, M, Sr.

The Marist commit controls the middle of the field, has a strong soccer IQ and is tough to beat on balls in the air.

Alivia Gordon, Garden City, M, Sr.

The strong midfielder is tough on the ball and can create for herself and others. She had five goals and two assists last season.

Morgan Griffin, North Shore, M, Sr.

She is a tenacious two-way midfielder with an incredible field sense. The senior is a top playmaker and the go-to player on set pieces. She had three goals and eight assists last season.

Emily Harkins, Sacred Heart, M, Sr.

The three-year varsity member is a dangerous attacking midfielder, posting five goals and four assists last season.

Brooke Herber, Smithtown East, M Sr.

The tough, two-way midfielder had four assists and was a physical presence in creating both offense and defense.

Hailey Hnis, MacArthur, F, Sr.

The Albany commit had 23 goals last season. She constantly drew double teams to become one of Nassau’s most feared scoring threats.

Madison Hnis, MacArthur, D, Sr.

She is a physical defender with the ability to lock up the opponent’s top scoring threats. The Albany commit also added three goals and four assists.

Emma Hospodka, South Side, M, Sr.

The tough two-way midfielder played a key role on both offense and defense for the Nassau Class A champions. She added a goal and three assists.

Lia Howard, Massapequa, M/F, Sr.

The dynamic playmaker had 11 goals and 17 assists last season. She is committed to play at Illinois.

Olivia Ingenito, Miller Place, F, Sr.

She is a natural goal scorer, with 16 goals and three assists last season. She holds the Miller Place program record with 67 career goals, coach Tom Veryzer said.

Tess Jablonowski, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.

The Richmond commit is an athletic, hard-working defender that can move the ball and contribute on the offensive end.

Lily Johnson, Oceanside, D, Sr.

She never shies away from marking an opponent’s top player. Johnson has elite speed on the defensive side.

Rena Kalargrios, Manhasset, M, Sr.

Despite being the constant focal point of opposing defenses, she had six goals and two assists against top competition last season .

Emma Kelly, Plainedge, M, Sr.

The hard-working midfielder had nine goals and eight assists last season.

Fiona Kilian, MacArthur, M, Sr.

The Xavier commit is a constant motor all over the field. She added four goals and seven assists in a 13-win season.

Samantha Kolb, Long Beach, M, Jr.

Kolb had 14 goals and four assists last season, and leads a Long Beach team moving up a conference this year.

Lisa Kovacs, Northport, D, Sr.

The four-year starter has great speed and soccer instincts on the backline and was a key presence in a nine-win season last season.

Mia Kraft, Manhasset, F, Sr.

She had five goals and three assists last season. Kraft can play with both feet and create separation near the goal.

Eva LaVecchia, St. Anthony’s, D, Sr.

LaVecchia was a key member of a defense that allowed four goals all season, and she scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Sacred Heart in the CHSAA final.

GraceAnn Leonard, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Jr.

The playmaking outside midfielder has the speed and skill to take any ball to the net. The three-year starter had seven goals and eight assists last season, and also plays a key role on defense.

Cristina LiCalzi, South Side, D, Sr.

She anchored the defense for the defending Nassau Class A champions. The three-year starter is a versatile player and controlled the game from the backline, including limiting scoring chances against a potent MacArthur offense in a 2-0 county final.

Devin Lillis, Sayville, D, Sr.

The Duquesne commit is an intimidating force . The four-year starter led the backline as Sayville allowed only eight goals in 14 games, reaching the county final last season.

Jadyn Lui, Centereach, M, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit solidifies the midfield for Centereach and is a factor on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Jessica Lynskey, Massapequa, M/F, Sr.

The versatile playmaker with great touch in the middle of the field and near the goal had five goals and four assists last season. She’s committed to play at Fairfield.

Emma Madden, South Side, M, Sr.

She scored four goals for the Nassau Class A champions, including two in the semifinals. Madden is a key facilitator and will take on a larger offensive role this season.

Hannah Maracina, Smithtown West, M/F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player had six goals and an assist last season. She is technically sound and contributes equally on offense and defense.

Anne McGovern, Kings Park, M, Jr.

The playmaking midfielder had six goals and nine assists last season.

Lindsay McShea, Kellenberg, M, Jr.

McShea plays all over the field and sets the tone for Kellenberg. She had four goals and two assists in five games last season.

Nicole Mennella, Smithtown West, F, Sr.

The four-year starter had a team-high 10 goals last season. She uses her speed and athleticism to create havoc on offense . The Bulls’ sparkplug is committed to play lacrosse at Hofstra.

Madison Micheletti, Islip, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter controlled all aspects of the game for the Suffolk Class A champions. She had 15 goals and six assists last spring, while either scoring or assisting on every goal in the playoffs. She is committed to Old Dominion.

Ava Milicia, Sachem North, M/D, Sr.

She is a defensive anchor and sets the pace of place. Milicia added two goals last season.

Riley Miller, Syosset, M/D, Sr.

The Newsday second-team All-Long Island selection covers a ton of ground at midfield and is a great distributor, especially under pressure. She had two assists for the Nassau Class AA champions.

Thalia Morisi, Massapequa, M, Sr.

Morisi had seven goals and eight assists last season. She is a good distributor with a strong soccer IQ and awareness.

Elyse Munoz, Ward Melville, GK, Jr.

She helped deliver Ward Melville a Suffolk Class AA co-championship in a 1-1 tie with Sachem East. She had 12 saves in the final.

Madison O'Connor, Hauppauge, D, Sr.

The physical defender anchors a Hauppauge defense, which won nine games and reached the Suffolk Class A semifinals last season.

Alexandra Ofsie, Wheatley, M Sr.

She has a good vision and the ability to lead the team in transition. She had two goals for the Nassau Class B champions.

Samantha Ostrowski, Bellport, M, Sr.

The center midfielder is a pivotal part of Bellport’s defense and she can contribute on offense.

Madison O’Sullivan, Friends Academy, D, Sr.

The Binghamton commit is a fierce competitor with an extremely strong field presence and soccer IQ to anchor the backline.

Alexandra Papa, Port Washington, M, Sr.

Papa controls the middle of the field and had six goals and five assists last season.

Casey Papp, Island Trees, F, Sr.

The five-year varsity player had seven goals and three assists last season. She can play any position on the field and has tremendous field vision.

Elisa Pappas, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, D, Sr.

This tough defender doesn’t shy away from taking on some of the top competition in Nassau Conference AA-I.

Gianna Paul, Whitman, F, Sr.

The Alabama commit had 12 goals and two assists in eight games last season. She has a proven record with her breakaway speed, winning the 300-meter state championship in 2020.

Anna Pennecke, South Side, D/M, Sr.

Along with being a tough defender, she is one of South Side’s top offensive playmakers. She had two goals and five assists last season, including three assists in the Nassau Class A semifinals. Pennecke is very dangerous on corner kicks.

Olivia Perez, St. Anthony’s, M/F, Sr.

The crafty and technically sound midfielder is a dangerous player in the open field and one-on-one scenarios. The Holy Cross commit had six goals and four assists last season.

Olivia Perrone, Calhoun, M, Sr.

The four-year starter controls the midfield with excellent touch and a strong soccer IQ. Perrone is a key facilitator on offense, and is a tough defender, often going up against the opposing team’s top center midfielders.

Jolie Pye, Locust Valley, D/M, Jr.

The Pittsburgh commit has tremendous field vision and soccer IQ. She is set to play a pivotal role for Locust Valley this fall.

Charlotte Rauch, Bellport, M, Sr.

The four-year starter is a pivotal part of Bellport’s defensive and transition effort at center midfield.

Samiya Reid, Floral Park, F, Sr.

The Binghamton commit and fifth-year varsity player had 24 goals and seven assists last season, utilizing her breakaway speed and scoring abilities.

Emily Riggins, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

Riggins has a nose for the ball and making a play in the big moments. She had six goals and seven assists for the CHSAA champions last season.

Savannah Rogers, North Babylon, GK, Jr.

The three-year varsity player has allowed 0.73 goals per game over the last two seasons, including 11 shutouts.

Bella Romano, Syosset, F, Sr.

The Navy commit had 11 goals and two assists in 2019. She is a physical left-footed striker who can score from anywhere on the attacking side of the field.

Emma Romano, Syosset, D, Sr.

The Navy commit is a versatile player who can contribute on the offensive end as well as being a stout defender. She has great speed and crossing ability, and had two goals and four assists in 2019.

Kaeleigh Romero, Port Washington, F, Sr.

The aggressive forward with a nose for the goal had eight goals and seven assists last season.

Gianna Savella, Massapequa, M/F, Sr.

The Syracuse commit had 12 goals and four assists last season. She is a tough one-on-one player with the ability to distribute or finish.

Laney Schmitz, Connetquot, F, Sr.

She has started every game since her freshman year and led the team with seven goals and five assists last season.

Emme Schnell, Oceanside, M, Sr.

She’s a key facilitator in the midfield, with the ability to catapult the Sailors’ offensive runs.

Stephanie Schubert, Smithtown West, M, Jr.

The four-year starter contributes in every facet of the game. Her field vision and soccer IQ are pivotal in Smithtown West’s transition game.

Luciana Setteducate, Mepham, F, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit is a natural playmaker who always garners attention on the offensive end. The six-year varsity player had two goals and four assists last season.

Campbell Stein, Babylon, M, Sr.

The attacking midfielder had six goals and two assists last season. The four-year varsity player can score with both feet and has a tremendous soccer IQ.

Mackenzie Stickelman, Glenn, M/F, Sr.

The Boston University commit had 16 goals and four assists in 10 games last season, leading Glenn to its first league title since 2008 . She was constantly marked by multiple defenders, and has started for Glenn since the ninth grade.

Hailey Stork, Mepham, GK, Sr.

The Marist commit has great field vision and the ability to communicate and set up the defense from the end of the field. She’s an athletic goalkeeper who always seems to be in the right spot for a key save.

Julie Strianese, Oceanside, F, Sr.

She had 19 goals and four assists as a sophomore before missing last season with an injury.

Anna Tavantzis, Sachem East, M, Jr.

With tremendous field vision and the ability to create and play with both feet, she had three goals and eight assists last season for the Suffolk Class AA co-champions. She is relentless on the ball.

Madison Taylor, Wantagh, M/F, Sr.

Taylor's athleticism and competitiveness make her one of the toughest players to go against. A lacrosse standout going to Northwestern, she had four goals last season.

Lexie Thompson, MacArthur, GK, Jr.

She had 10 shutouts, allowing 0.19 goals per game on a 94.9 save percentage for MacArthur.

Izzy Tomeo, West Islip, GK, Jr.

She has 199 saves and 17 shutouts over 35 varsity games. Tomeo is an athletic goalkeeper and can command the field from the back.

Dylann Trahey, East Islip, F/M, Sr.

She is a technically strong player with the versatility to impact the game from any position on the field. She had four goals and two assists last season.

Reilley Turowski, Plainedge, M/F, Sr.

Turowski had 14 goals and nine assists in 2019, but missed most of last season with an injury. She has ability to score from nearly anywhere on the field.

Avani Voytelmgum, Valley Stream South, M, Sr.

The center midfielder is pivotal to all facets of Valley Stream South’s game, controlling the pace and challenging tough competitors trying to make a run upfield.

Eve Waldhauser, Syosset, GK, Sr.

The Binghamton commit was injured much of last season, but returned late and didn’t allow a goal in the postseason as Syosset won the Nassau Class A title.

Addison Weiner, Smithtown East, F, Sr.

The athletic forward had two goals and five assists last season.

Meghan White, St. John the Baptist, M, Sr.

The Bucknell commit is a fast, high-energy playmaker on the field. She had three goals last season.

Brianna Winkler, West Babylon, F, Sr.

The striker had six goals and three assists last season.