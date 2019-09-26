Girls soccer week in review

After another week of competitive soccer and a few players and results that stand out above the rest, here’s a review of the last seven days in Long Island girls soccer, along with our second in-season team rankings.

(All records and results are based on games reported to Newsday through Tuesday, Sept. 24.)

Ingenito making records fall

Olivia Ingenito only needed seven games this season, and less than three seasons overall, to break two different school records.

The Miller Place sophomore scored four goals in a 6-0 win over East Hampton on Tuesday. Her final goal of the game was her 21st of the season and the 42nd of her career —both school records, according to coach Tom Veryzer.

Ingenito, who was called up to varsity in the middle of her eighth grade season, surpassed Kayla Ceschini’s mark of 20 goals in 2011 for the single-season goals record. She also surpassed Annie Kaplan’s 41 varsity goals, Veryzer said.

The Panthers have won their last four games by a combined score of 29-0 and have a 4-2 record in Suffolk II. They are 5-2 overall this season.

A few telling results

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 4, East Meadow 1: The Hawks handed East Meadow its first loss of the season, led by two goals and an assist from Lexi Vegoda. The Binghamton commit also had three goals in a 5-0 win over Baldwin and scored in a 2-1 loss to Farmingdale.

Glenn 1, Eastport-South Manor 0: The Knights (5-1-1) have been an early-season surprise in Suffolk II after entering the season as the eighth-ranked team in Suffolk's power-points system. Glenn defeated Eastport-South Manor on Sarah Emmi’s goal off an assist from Emma Voega with 2:10 left in the second overtime. Lauren Hoolahan made 10 saves in the shutout.

Syosset 3, Massapequa 2: Kristina Reiner and Hope Neale each had a goal and an assist in the win for the Braves in Nassau AA-I. The defending Nassau AA champions scored two goals within three minutes to take a 3-1 lead over Massapequa in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Hauppauge 3, West Babylon 2: Sam Sattanino scored the winner off an assist from Jennie Arancio with 3:52 remaining in regulation to lead Hauppauge. Alex Rush scored two goals for the second straight game in the win, and has six goals and an assist in Hauppauge’s 4-1 start in Suffolk II.

Garden City 1, Calhoun 0: Mary Haggerty scored off a penalty kick in the 39th minute and Emma Ruckh had nine saves to lead Garden City in Nassau AB-I.

Eastport-South Manor 2, Islip 1: Maddie Lennon won a ball near midfield, beat out two defenders and scored with about 30 minutes left in the game to break a tie at 1 for Eastport-South Manor in Suffolk II.

Half Hollow Hills East 1, Northport 0: Athina Sofroniou scored on a penalty kick with six minutes left to lead Half Hollow Hills East and end a two-game losing streak in Suffolk I. Alyssa Studdert forced the foul in the box, setting up the winning goal.

A few standout performances

Carly Bloom, Half Hollow Hills West: She had four goals and an assist over three games last week, including the winning penalty kick goal against Kings Park on Tuesday. Hills West is 5-0 in Suffolk II.

Carli Cameron, Southampton: She scored four goals in a 7-0 win over Hampton Bays in Suffolk II, and has five goals and an assist on the season.

Ancksu Dixon, Freeport: She scored five goals in a 10-0 win over Hempstead in Nassau AA-II. Dixon has 10 goals and four assists on the year.

Marianna Kalin, Miller Place: She had four goals and eight assists in three games..

Ashley Ladner, Oceanside: She had three goals in a 7-0 win over Westbury in Nassau AA-II. The Sailors are off to a 6-0 start and their backline hasn’t allowed a goal all season.

Julia Rawlinson, Mepham: She scored four goals with an assist in a 7-1 win over Valley Stream South, the defending Class A state champions.

Games to watch

Thursday: Shoreham-Wading River at Half Hollow Hills West, 4 p.m.

Friday: East Meadow at Massapequa, 7 p.m.

Saturday: MacArthur at Bethpage, 10:30 a.m.

Newsday’s Top 10

St. Anthony’s (5-0-1)

Smithtown West (4-0-1)

Syosset (5-0)

Shoreham-Wading River (6-1)

Massapequa (6-1)

Garden City (4-1-2)

Sacred Heart (4-0-2)

Half Hollow Hills West (5-0)

Smithtown East (6-0-1)

Mepham (3-2-2)