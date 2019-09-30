Girls soccer week in review

Conference and league play is heating up in Long Island girls soccer, and the results seem to mean more and more each day. Here’s a review of some of the top games and performances from last week.

(All records and results are based on games reported to Newsday through Sunday, Sept. 29.)

A few telling results

Cold Spring Harbor 4, Bethpage 3: Sierra Rosado scored with about five minutes left to break a tie at 3 for Cold Spring Harbor. Isabelle Iglesias had a goal and two assists and Sophia Labuda also scored for Cold Spring Harbor, which is 3-1-2 in a competitive Nassau AB-II.

Smithtown East 1, Patchogue-Medford 0: Jessica Gengler scored off a through ball from Gianna Noce in the 74th minute. Smithtown East remains undefeated in Suffolk I at 6-0-1.

Half Hollow Hills West 2, Shoreham-Wading River 1: Jordyn Levy scored in the 41st and 47th minute in a comeback victory in a matchup of undefeated Suffolk II teams. Hill West tops Suffolk II with a 6-0 record.

Wantagh 1, South Side 0: Morgan Flaherty scored the game’s lone goal with five minutes left in a Nassau AB-I matchup. Jenna Kaufmann made eight saves in the shutout for Wantagh.

St. Anthony's 2, Sacred Heart 0: Samantha Adams had a goal and an assist in a matchup of the top two CHSAA programs over the last three years. Nicole Gordon scored a goal and Kaitlyn Mahoney had six saves for St. Anthony’s, which is 6-0-1 on the season.

Massapequa 4, East Meadow 0: Mia Baldinger had two goals and Nicole Romeo and Jaqueline Portogallo each scored as the Chiefs improved to 4-1 in Nassau AA-I and 7-1 overall.

Manhasset 1, Garden City 0: Maria Themelis scored on a cross from Elizabeth Cruz in the 11th minute for Manhasset in Nassau AB-I. Bridget Hallett made 11 saves in the shutout.

A few standout performances

Julie Strianese, Oceanside: She had six goals and an assist over two games for Oceanside in Nassau AA-II.

The Oceanside defense: The Sailors have yet to allow a goal all season, outscoring opponents 48-0 in their 8-0 start.

Kara DeBlaiso, MacArthur: She had two goals and two assists in a 4-0 win over Plainedge on Thursday.

Alyssa Fasce, Clarke: She scored all four goals in a 4-2 win over Elmont on Friday.

Mia Raimondi, West Islip: She scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Half Hollow Hills East on Friday.

Games to watch

Wednesday: West Babylon at Half Hollow Hills West, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Smithtown West at Sachem East, 4 p.m.

Friday: Garden City at Mepham, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday: North Babylon at Ward Melville, 2 p.m.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. St. Anthony’s (6-0-1)

2. Smithtown West (6-0-1)

3. Syosset (6-0)

4. Massapequa (7-1)

5. Half Hollow Hills West (6-0)

6. Smithtown East (7-0-1)

7. Garden City (5-2-2)

8. Shoreham-Wading River (6-2)

9. Calhoun (4-2-2)

10. Sacred Heart (4-1-2)