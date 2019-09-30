TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Soccer

Girls soccer week in review

Sierra Rosado of Cold Spring Harbor poses during

Sierra Rosado of Cold Spring Harbor poses during Newsday's soccer photo shoot on Sept. 3. Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

Conference and league play is heating up in Long Island girls soccer, and the results seem to mean more and more each day. Here’s a review of some of the top games and performances from last week.

(All records and results are based on games reported to Newsday through Sunday, Sept. 29.)

A few telling results

Cold Spring Harbor 4, Bethpage 3: Sierra Rosado scored with about five minutes left to break a tie at 3 for Cold Spring Harbor. Isabelle Iglesias had a goal and two assists and Sophia Labuda also scored for Cold Spring Harbor, which is 3-1-2 in a competitive Nassau AB-II.

Smithtown East 1, Patchogue-Medford 0: Jessica Gengler scored off a through ball from Gianna Noce in the 74th minute. Smithtown East remains undefeated in Suffolk I at 6-0-1.

Half Hollow Hills West 2, Shoreham-Wading River 1: Jordyn Levy scored in the 41st and 47th minute in a comeback victory in a matchup of undefeated Suffolk II teams. Hill West tops Suffolk II with a 6-0 record.

Wantagh 1, South Side 0: Morgan Flaherty scored the game’s lone goal with five minutes left in a Nassau AB-I matchup. Jenna Kaufmann made eight saves in the shutout for Wantagh.

St. Anthony's 2, Sacred Heart 0: Samantha Adams had a goal and an assist in a matchup of the top two CHSAA programs over the last three years. Nicole Gordon scored a goal and Kaitlyn Mahoney had six saves for St. Anthony’s, which is 6-0-1 on the season.

Massapequa 4, East Meadow 0: Mia Baldinger had two goals and Nicole Romeo and Jaqueline Portogallo each scored as the Chiefs improved to 4-1 in Nassau AA-I and 7-1 overall.

Manhasset 1, Garden City 0: Maria Themelis scored on a cross from Elizabeth Cruz in the 11th minute for Manhasset in Nassau AB-I. Bridget Hallett made 11 saves in the shutout.

A few standout performances

Julie Strianese, Oceanside: She had six goals and an assist over two games for Oceanside in Nassau AA-II.

The Oceanside defense: The Sailors have yet to allow a goal all season, outscoring opponents 48-0 in their 8-0 start.

Kara DeBlaiso, MacArthur: She had two goals and two assists in a 4-0 win over Plainedge on Thursday.

Alyssa Fasce, Clarke: She scored all four goals in a 4-2 win over Elmont on Friday.

Mia Raimondi, West Islip: She scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Half Hollow Hills East on Friday.

Games to watch

Wednesday: West Babylon at Half Hollow Hills West, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Smithtown West at Sachem East, 4 p.m.

Friday: Garden City at Mepham, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday: North Babylon at Ward Melville, 2 p.m.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. St. Anthony’s (6-0-1)

2. Smithtown West (6-0-1)

3. Syosset (6-0)

4. Massapequa (7-1)

5. Half Hollow Hills West (6-0)

6. Smithtown East (7-0-1)

7. Garden City (5-2-2)

8. Shoreham-Wading River (6-2)

9. Calhoun (4-2-2)

10. Sacred Heart (4-1-2)

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Rocky Point's Kailee Woods and Sayville's Reggie Hillery Sayville vs. Rocky Point field hockey photos
Highlights of the football game between Huntington and Centereach Highlights: Huntington football tops Centereach
Rocky Point senior forward Grace Parisi discusses the Rocky Point's Parisi talks field hockey win
Friends Academy played against Carle Place H.S. in Friends Academy vs. Carle Place/Wheatly football photos
Kenneth Franquiz of Mepham picks up ground yards Mepham vs. Sewanhaka football photos
Huntington's Josiah Melendez has the Centereach defense trailing Huntington vs. Centereach football photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search