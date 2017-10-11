Islip vs. Kings Park
Kings Park defeated Islip, 1-0, in a Suffolk girls soccer game Wednesday.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Suffolk Division IV girls tennis individual championships North Shore vs. Manhasset girls soccer Suffolk Division I girls tennis finals Lawrence vs. Glen Cove boys soccer Bay Shore vs. Northport girls soccer Commack vs. Brentwood Bethpage vs. Lawrence Freeport vs. Oceanside Southampton vs. Center Moriches Centereach vs. Hills East Sachem East vs. Ward Melville Friends Academy vs. Oyster Bay
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.