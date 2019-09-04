Mia Asenjo, Valley Stream South, M, Jr.

Had 22 goals and 17 assists last season, including both goals in a 2-0 win over MacArthur in the Nassau A final.

Isabella Banellis, Bellport, D, Jr.

Capable of shutting down top opposing players, which helps the Clippers turn the field.

Charlotte Cardel, Southampton, D, Soph.

Assigned to stopping top opposing players, she helped her team to the first postseason appearance in program history last season.

Kara DeBlaiso, MacArthur, F, Sr.

Scored 25 goals to lead MacArthur, a No. 8 seed, to the Nassau A final last season.

Laine Denatale, Locust Valley, F, Soph.

Able to score and set up teammates, she had five goals and 11 assists last season.

Nury Guzman, Uniondale, M, Sr.

A tough two-way player, Guzman leads a team that won three of their final four games last season.

Madison Intrater, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, D, Jr.

A lockdown defender, the three-year starter added three goals and two assists last season.

Brianna Jablonowski, St. Anthony’s, M/F, Sr.

University of Virginia commit had 20 goals and six assists last season, helping the Friars to another CHSAA state championship.

Lola Kochanskyj, Center Moriches, F/M, Jr.

A defender last season, she is expected to move back up to her usual offensive positions this season.

Ashley Ladner, Oceanside, M, Sr.

University at Buffalo commit had 22 goals and nine assists last season.

Emily Leverich, Smithtown West, F, Sr.

Had eight goals and six assists last season, helping lead the Bulls to their first Class AA state semifinal appearance.

Jordyn Levy, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Jr.

Led the Colts with 21 goals and 14 assists last season, and was the top point scorer in Suffolk.

Hope Neale, Syosset, M/F, Sr.

After playing with the U.S. Developmental Academy last season, she will add depth to an already strong Braves starting lineup.

Kerry Pearson, Calhoun, M, Sr.

Controls the midfield and has a strong soccer IQ, she scored two goals and had one assist last season.

Bryana Pizarro, Valley Stream South, F, Sr.

Finished tied for first on Long Island with 44 points last season (30 goals and 14 assists) for the Class A state champions.

Sam Sattanino, Hauppauge, M, Jr.

Controls the middle with a strong motor, she had four goals and two assists last season.

Stephanie Sparkowski, East Meadow, G, Sr.

University of Michigan commit helped guide the Jets to a co-Nassau AA title last season, allowing multiple goals in only two of 18 games.

Jazzmin Terrell, West Babylon, F/M, Sr.

Committed to Monmouth University, she scored 11 goals and had nine assists last season.

Kayla Valerioti, Connetquot, M/F, Sr.

Team captain who scored four goals and had four assists last season.

Alexa Vegoda, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, M, Sr.

Tied for the lead on Long Island with 44 points last season (29 goals and 15 assists).