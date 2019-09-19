An early look at the girls soccer season so far

With parity throughout Nassau and Suffolk, here are a few early season girls soccer standouts, along with the first in-season team rankings.

(All records and results are through games reported to Newsday as of Tuesday, Sept. 17.)

What to make of these results?

Massapequa 4, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 2

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK ended the Chiefs' season with a No. 8 over No. 1 upset last postseason. A regular-season win can’t completely erase that pain, but Massapequa had some retribution with the win. Sierra Brophy and Gianna Savella each had a goal and an assist for Massapequa.

Garden City 1, South Side 0

Garden City and South Side are two of the most successful girls soccer programs in the 21st century, and they seem to be very evenly matched again this season. Jessica Yoo scored the game’s lone goal off a cross from Kylie Brunning in the 46th minute. Emma Ruckh made seven saves in the win.

Slow start for Valley Stream South

After winning its first state title in program history, Valley Stream South is on the radar of every team in the county. Wantagh and Manhasset picked up victories over the Falcons in their first two Nassau AB-I contests.

Sachem East 2, West Islip 1

Abby Carroll scored the winning goal on a penalty kick in overtime after drawing the foul in a matchup of two teams capable of making deep postseason runs and surprising a powerhouse or two along the way.

Half Hollow Hills West 3, Eastport-South Manor 2

As two teams expected to be in the Suffolk Class A title mix until the very end of the year, their first matchup proved up to expectations. Carly Bloom, Jordyn Levy and Ciara Brown each scored in the win, with Levy and Bloom both adding assists as well.

Kellenberg 0, St. Anthony’s 0

After winning the last two CHSAA state championships, St. Anthony’s is considered not only one of the top programs in the state, but in the country. Kellenberg's Kylie McShea had 12 saves to keep a strong Friars offense at bay.

Be on the lookout for…

Oceanside: Although playing in Nassau AA-II, the Sailors have outscored opponents, 21-0, in their first four games, including a 4-0 win over Baldwin.

Plainedge: After losing its first game of the season, the Red Devils have won four straight, including an 11-1 win over Bellmore JFK.

Smithtown East: After winning five games last year, Smithtown East is off to a 4-0-1 start, highlighted by a 3-2 win over Half Hollow Hills East. Jessica Gengler had two goals and an assist in the win.

Harborfields: After tying Glenn in the opener, Harborfields picked up a good win over Kings Park, led by Ruby Sember’s two goals in a 2-1 win.

Ready from the opening whistle

Here are a few that have excelled early:

Nicole Fabris, Centereach: She has seven goals and four assists over six games as Centereach is off to a 4-2 start on the season. She had two goals and two assists in a 4-3 comeback victory over Connetquot, including scoring the winner in the third minute of overtime.

Leah Iglesias, Carle Place: She has 16 goals over five games to help Carle Carle Place to a 4-1 start. The Hofstra commit has scored four goals in a game three times so far this season.

Niki Kassimatis, Seaford: She has multi-point games in five of her first six contests, including five goals in an 8-2 win over Floral Park. She has 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in six games, and teammate Olivia Pearse has eight goals and seven assists.

Alexa Meinen, Northport: With the willingness to look to create for others, Meinen has guided the Tigers to a 4-0 start with three goals and four assists.

Samantha Muller, North Babylon: She has scored in all six of the Bulldogs’ games this season as North Babylon is off to a 3-1-2 start. Muller has nine goals, including three goals in a 4-1 win over Central Islip on Sept. 6.

Samiya Reid, Floral Park: Although other opponents know she’s the featured player in the Floral Park offense, there’s little they can do to slow her down. The sophomore has scored in all five games, including three games of at least three goals, and has 13 goals on the season.

Games to watch

Thursday, Sept. 19: West Islip at Smithtown West, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: Valley Stream South at South Side, Darcy Field, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Syosset at Massapequa, Berner Middle School, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 23: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at Farmingdale, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Eastport-South Manor at Islip, 4 p.m.

Newsday’s Top 10

St. Anthony’s (4-0-1)

Smithtown West (3-0-1)

Syosset (2-0)

East Meadow (3-0)

Massapequa (3-0)

Northport (4-0)

Shoreham-Wading River (3-1)

Garden City (3-0-1)

Sacred Heart (3-0-1)

Calhoun (1-1-1)