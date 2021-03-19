Newsday's annual list of the top girls soccer players across Long Island high schools, listed alphabetically.

Alyssa Abramson, Patchogue-Medford, D/F, Jr.

She is never a defender opposing top scorers are happy to see in their way. The Syracuse verbal commit has a non-stop motor on the field and can also move to offense as needed for the Raiders.

Alyssa Accordino, MacArthur, M, Sr.

She is on pace to set the games played and started records at MacArthur, coach Jamie San Filippo said. Accordino helps control the pace at the midfield and contributes on the defensive side for the defending Nassau Class A champions.

Sofia Banegas, MacArthur, M, Sr.

The Iona commit battled injuries last season but is healthy and ready to take on a key role for the defending Nassau Class A champions.

Isabella Banellis, Bellport, M/D, Sr.

She has the ability to control the game from the defensive end, but still contribute on offense as needed. She had three goals and two assists last season and will play at Adelphi next year.

Kelly Batkiewicz, Syosset, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity defender anchors the Braves’ backline. She is relentless to win the ball, block shots, even play in goal if needed. She has the strength to match up physically against any player on the field.

Ava Bayat, Calhoun, D/M, Sr.

She has the versatility to play wherever the Colts need her. Bayat is a natural defender, but possesses offensive instinct through her excellent technical and foot skills. She added two assists last season.

Ashley Borriello, Shoreham-Wading River, F, Sr.

She led the team in scoring with 17 goals last season as the Wildcats won their first Class A state championship in program history. She has a great first touch and powerful shot and can score when it matters most for her team. The Adelphi commit will take on an even larger role this season.

Avani Brandt, Syosset, M, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island selection had 10 goals and two assists last year and is committed to play at Stanford University, which won the 2019 national championship. Brandy is an athletic and dynamic player in attacking and defensive play.

Kelly Brennan, Garden City, D, Sr.

She anchors the Trojans’ backline and is consistent with stepping up and taking free kicks. Brennan doesn’t back down from opponents’ top players and controls the game from the backline.

Delani Budd, Newfield, M, Jr.

She is a big, strong finishing attacking midfielder with a powerful shot. Budd had six goals last season, including two against a tough Half Hollow Hills East squad.

Anna Cacciuttolo, Division, M, Jr.

She used her speed and athleticism to not only defend some of the top players in the county but she also recorded three goals and six assists.

Abigail Carroll, Sachem East, F, Sr.

She can create a play for herself or others at a moment’s notice, totaling six goals and seven assists for a 12-win Sachem East team last year. Carroll, a standout multi-sport athlete, will play lacrosse at Binghamton next year.

Carli Cameron, Southampton, F/M, Jr.

She had 17 goals and 11 assists last season and possesses the versatility to play forward or midfield. Cameron is a natural scorer, but can also create for her teammates, as she had 35 goals and 17 assists as a varsity player.

Nicolette Caneda, New Hyde Park, F/M, Sr.

She had 10 goals and seven assists last season and is committed to play at Manhattan College.

Sophia Corrado, Babylon, M, Sr.

The defensive-minded midfielder controls the pace for the Panthers and added three goals and two assists last season.

Katie Cosenza, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity player controls the game at the midfield for the Patriots. She is a competitive, talented and hard-working midfielder and is committed to play at Cortland.

Katie Davis, Harborfields, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity midfielder had 12 goals and six assists, including two goals against top-seeded Half Hollow Hills West in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals and added a goal in the county final. She is a creative offensive player and a strong passer.

Laine DeNatale, Locust Valley, F, Jr.

The Wake Forest commit had 15 goals last year and continues to make strides as a dominant presence up top for the Falcons.

Julia DeTurris, Hicksville, F, Jr.

She has the speed and quickness to create havoc on the offensive end. DeTurris has four goals and three assists through two games this year.

Ancksu Dixon, Freeport, F, Jr.

She had 20 goals and five assists last season, including three goals and four assists against Westbury. Dixon has the speed to dribble past defenders and finish at the goal.

Rachel Eisert, Mepham, M, Sr.

She had nine goals and seven assists last year and controls the pace for Mepham in the middle. She is committed to play at New Paltz.

Morgan Elliott, Connetquot, M, Sr.

She has controlled the midfield the last four seasons for Connetquot and has been a key facilitator on the offensive and defensive ends. She added five goals and nine assists last season and is committed to play at Stony Brook.

Sarah Emmi, Glenn, Sr.

She had 12 goals and three assists last season, while showing off her strong leg and shot placement last season. Emmi is committed to play at SUNY Potsdam.

Scarlett Espinosa, East Meadow, M, Sr.

She recorded a goal and five assists last season playing as an outside back. This year she will slide into the center midfield where her skills and vision will put her in the middle of everything.

Nicole Fabris, Centereach, F, Sr.

She had 19 goals and six assists last year and isn’t a player defenders want to see 1-on-1 in the open field. She is committed to play at Molloy.

Samantha Farrington, Patchogue-Medford, M/D, Sr.

She is a tough defensive midfielder, who can also score and create plays as needed.

Meghan Flaugher, Babylon, F, Sr.

She had 16 goals and five assists for the Long Island Class B champions last season. She can play up-top and finish, win balls in the air and is never someone opponents want to see lined up on a set piece.

Kristina Garcia, Great Neck South, M, Sr.

The dynamic playmaker had 19 goals and 12 assists last season and is committed to play at Stony Brook. Garcia has also played for the Dominic Republic’s women’s soccer national team.

Ali Getfield, West Islip, D, Sr.

She is the defensive anchor for a backline that won the Suffolk Class AA championship last year. Getfield is a tough, physical defender who doesn’t shy away from a tough matchup.

Renee Gollisz, Garden City, M, Jr.

She has a strong understanding of the game and positioning and is always in the right place to make or create a play for the Trojans. She is committed to play at Marist.

Morgan Griffin, North Shore, M, Jr.

The tenacious two-way midfielder is always one of the hardest workers on the field. Her abilities shine on set pieces with strong abilities to find her teammates. Griffin had four goals and seven assists last year.

Hailey Hearney, Port Jefferson, F, Sr.

She had 23 goals and seven assists last season and is committed to play at Drew University. Hearney has scored 65 goals with 15 assists over five seasons and is one of the most dynamic scorers in the area.

Lexi Hellman, Sayville, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity player contributes on all ends of the field. She will be playing at Adelphi next year.

Brooke Herber, Smithtown East, D/F, Jr.

She is a tough, physical defender who can also slide up on the offensive side if Smithtown East needs a scoring boost.

Alyssa Hillian, Baldwin, F, Sr.

She missed the majority of last season with a torn ACL but had 11 goals and two assists as a sophomore. She has breakaway speed to create scoring chances.

Hailey Hnis, MacArthur, F, Jr.

She had 13 goals and eight assists for the defending Nassau Class A champions last season and is committed to play at Albany. She is a dynamic playmaker with the ability to create for herself and others.

Madison Hnis, MacArthur, D, Jr.

She is a physical defender with the ability to lock up the opponent’s top scoring threats. Hnis controls the backline for the defending Nassau Class A champions and is committed to play at Albany.

Emma Hospodka, South Side, M, Jr.

A technical and savvy attacker, she uses that skill to find pockets and expose defenders. Her attacking mindset allows her to have a lot of success when taking defenders 1-on-1.

Leah Iglesias, Carle Place, F, Sr.

The Newsday second-team All-Long Island selection had 38 goals and eight assists for the Nassau Class B championships last year. Even when she’s man-marked, Iglesias continues to make plays for herself and her teammates and is committed to play at Hofstra.

Olivia Ingenito, Miller Place, F, Jr.

She had 30 goals and five assists last season and is already the program’s all-time scoring leader with 51 goals, coach Tom Veryzer said.

Chloe Jean-Charles, North Babylon, D, Sr.

She anchors the Bulldogs’ experienced backline and can move up and contribute on offense as needed. She added two goals and two assists last season.

Lily Johnson, Oceanside, D, Jr.

She is one of the fastest defenders on Long Island, and can dominate the middle of the field and find the open player to start a run. Johnson usually defends the strongest players on the opposing teams and was a part of a defense that only allowed two goals last season. She added two goals and three assists on offense.

Niki Kassimatis, Seaford, F, Sr.

She had 28 goals and 13 assists last year for Seaford, which knocked off top-seeded Wantagh in the opening round of the Nassau Class A playoffs.

Isabella Lazzaro, Oceanside, M, Sr.

The three-year varsity had six goals and eight assists last season at outside midfielder. She has great ball control, speed and field vision. Lazzaro will play at Marist next year.

Lola Kochkanskyj, Center Moriches, Sr.

The dynamic goal scorer had 14 goals and three assists last season, including three goals and an assist against Wyandanch.

Lisa Kovacs, Northport, D, Jr.

She is one of the toughest defenders on the Island, possessing the speed and confidence to never retreat from a tough matchup. Kovacs has an uncanny ability to win a ball in the defensive end and create attacking opportunities.

Fiona Kilian, MacArthur, M, Jr.

She scored two of her three goals in the playoffs last season and will become a focal point in the Generals’ offense after the graduation of some key players. Killian has multiple Division I offers, coach Jamie San Filippo said, and will be a pivotal piece if the Nassau Class A champions can win another title.

Brooke Langella, Shoreham-Wading River, D, Sr.

The tough, physical defender helped controlled the backline last season for the Class A state champions. She is committed to play at Cortland.

Lola Leone, Bay Shore, D, Sr.

A versatile wingback who had two goals and six assists last season. Leone’s responsibilities all over the field make her a key cog on both offense and defense. She is committed to Navy to play lacrosse.

Cristina LiCalzi, South Side, D, Jr.

The leader of the South Side backline also has good vision and an attacking mindset.

Devin Lillis, Sayville, D, Jr.

The three-year starter is one of the fastest players in the county, and possesses strong foot skills and the ability to make life uncomfortable for opposing scorers.

Jessica Lynskey, Massapequa, M, Jr.

The two-year starter for the defending Long Island Class AA champions is a crafty and dangerous 1-on-1 player. She added two goals and four assists last year and is committed to play at Fairfield University.

Nicole Mennella, Smithtown West, F, Jr.

She led the Bulls with eight goals en route to a 15-win season last year and has started since her freshman year. Mennella is an incredible athlete and creates problems for defenders in the open field. She is committed to play lacrosse at Hofstra.

Madison McCormick, Island Trees, D, Sr.

The five-year varsity defender never shies away from a challenge or marking up the opponent’s top scoring options. She is a fixture in the backline for Island Trees with her strong soccer IQ and leadership, and added two goals last season. McCormick is committed to play at Western Connecticut University.

Myla McLeod, East Meadow, M/F, Sr.

She is the teams leading returning goal scorers after recording nine goals and three assists last season. This year she is expected to play a versatile role on offense, whether out wide, as a striker or in the midfield. She’s committed to Vanderbilt.

Abigail Meneses, Commack, M, Sr.

She is a tough, two-way midfielder who added four goals and an assist last season. She is committed to play at Case Western Reserve University.

Madison Micheletti, Islip, M, Jr.

The Newsday second-team All-Long Island selection had 13 goals and six assists last season and is committed to play at Old Dominion. She has superior footskills and can contribute in all facets of the game.

Ava Milicia, Sachem North, M/D, Jr.

She is a defensive anchor and sets the pace of place for Sachem North. Milicia added two goals and six assists last season.

Riley Miller, Syosset, M/D, Jr.

She controls the game from the midfield is one of the more versatile players on the field. Miller has the strength to stand her position and control the pace with a natural ability to play out of pressure and find outlets to keep our play going.

Samantha Muller, North Babylon, F, Sr.

She had 12 goals last season and is a dynamic athlete who commands attention with her foot skills and ability to dominate in the air. She had five winning goals last year for the Bulldogs.

Alexandra Ofsie, Wheatley, M Jr.

A playmaker in the middle of the field, she has a good vision and technique and has a deft first touch.

Samantha Ostrowski, Bellport, M, Jr.

She is a tough midfielder with a powerful shot and the ability to make a play for herself and a teammate at a moment’s notice.

Isabella Pace, Bellmore JFK, M, Sr.

The four-year starter had 12 goals and three assists last season, and her 12 goals was the most in a single-season in program history since 2014.

Ryleigh Pafitis, Floyd, M, Sr.

The three-year starter had 19 goals and 13 assists on varsity as a versatile playmaker in the midfield.

Casey Papp, Island Trees, F, Jr.

The four-year varsity player had eight goals and four assists before suffering an ACL injury last year. She has a quick ability to make plays at the net, while possessing incredible field vision.

Gianna Paul, Whitman, F, Jr.

She is one of the fastest players on Long Island -- as the state champion runner is also one of the top sprinters in the country. Paul, who is committed to play at Alabama, has six goals and two assists through two games this season.

Nicolette Pasquarella, Connetquot, G, Sr.

She has trained with professional clubs in England, and is one of the top goalkeepers on Long Island. She had eight saves in a tie with Half Hollow Hills East last season and is committed to play at Stony Brook.

Olivia Pearse, Seaford, M, Sr.

She had 21 goals and 20 assists last season for Seaford, which knocked off top-seeded Wantagh in the opening round of the Nassau Class A playoffs. She had three assists in the win over Wantagh and can create for herself and others in a moment’s notice.

Lydia Radonavitch, Shoreham-Wading River, M/D, Sr.

She was a strong defensive presence and often marked the opponent’s top players for last season’s Class A state champions. She has great vision at the midfield to create on the offensive and defensive side and added two goals last year. Radonavitch is committed to play at Wingate.

Charlotte Rauch, Bellport, M, Jr.

She is a tough, two-way midfielder who is a defensive presence for Bellport. Rauch added a goal and two assists on the offensive end.

Samiya Reid, Floral Park, F, Jr.

The dynamic playmaker had 29 goals last season and has 44 goals and 15 assists through three varsity seasons. Reid possesses the strength and foot skills to get past challenging defenders and is committed to play at Binghamton.

Kaylin Ricci, Massapequa, D, Sr.

She is a lockdown defender but can also start runs to get the attack started. Ricci added two goals and four assists for the defending Long Island Class AA champions and is committed to play at Buffalo.

Sierra Rosado, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Sr.

The midfielder showed off her offensive prowess last year after scoring six goals and had an incredible start to 2021 with a hat trick in the first game against West Hempstead.

Rebecca Ritterband, Manhasset, F, Sr.

She had seven goals and five assists last season, and the three-sport athlete is a tough matchup in the open field.

Maddie Roberti, South Side, M, Sr.

She is always in the middle of the action playing defensive center midfield. She supplements her defensive responsibilities by being tough on the ball and always ready to get up the field and attack.

Hailey Roberts, Valley Stream South, D, Sr.

She returns off a torn ACL in last year’s season opener, which was a devastating loss for the Falcons. She is a gifted athlete with a strong soccer IQ and a lockdown defender. Roberts is committed to play at Binghamton.

Savannah Rogers, North Babylon, G, Soph.

She stopped 92 percent of shots faced last season, had seven shutouts and only allowed multiple goals twice in 18 games. Her athleticism in net shined late in the season for the Bulldogs.

Kaeleigh Romero, Port Washington, F, Jr.

A striker that uses a combination of speed and skill to pressure and attack the defense. She had eight goals and seven assists last season.

Amanda Rooney, Half Hollow Hills West, D, Sr.

She was a key, lockdown defender for a Hills West team that was the top seed in last season’s Suffolk Class A playoffs.

Olivia Rubbo, Sachem East, D, Sr.

The lockdown defender is committed to play at Wagner and possesses the ability to make any scoring opportunity difficult for the opponent.

Taylor Sammis, Harborfields, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity defender is one of the most versatile players on the field at all times. She led the team in assists two seasons ago before moving over to defense last season. She has great vision and field leadership and is one of the toughest defenders in the county.

Samantha Sattanino, Hauppauge, M, Sr.

She is the team’s sparkplug at midfield as a major contributor on both the offensive and defensive end. She had six goals and three assists in a 10-win season last year.

Gianna Savella, Massapequa, M/F, Jr.

The Newsday second-team All-Long Island selection had 15 goals and five assists for the Long Island Class AA champions last season and is committed to play at Syracuse University.

Lauryn Schmidt, West Islip, M, Sr.

The four-year starter is extremely skilled with the ball at her feet. Schmidt had six goals and three assists for the Suffolk Class A champions last season, while also being a key defensive fixture. She is committed to play at Marist.

Jessica Schmitt, Mt. Sinai, F, Sr.

She had 13 goals and seven assists last season, including two goals and two assists against Wyandanch last year.

Laney Schmitz, Connetquot, M, Jr.

She rarely leaves the field for the T-Birds and contributes to every facet of it. Schmitz is one of the most talented players to come through the program, coach Ryan Cavanagh said, and had four goals and four assists last year. She will take on a larger scoring role this season, with the ability to score from as far as 40 yards out.

Stephanie Schubert, Smithtown West, M/F, Soph.

She led the Bulls in points with eight goals and four assists en route to a 15-win season last year. Schubert has started since eighth grade and contributes in all facets of the game.

Kayla Schwizer, Lynbrook, D, Sr.

The four-year starter is the leader of the Owls’ defense and is the go-to player for free kicks. She doesn’t shy away from marking up opponents’ top scorers.

Luciana Setteducate, Mepham, F, Jr.

The Newsday second-team All-Long Island selection had 10 goals and seven assists last season. She is a dangerous striker up top and tough to slow down 1-on-1 in the open field.

Athina Sofroniou, Half Hollow Hills East, M, Sr.

The St. John’s commit had eight goals and nine assists last season. She is a threat to score from nearly anywhere on the field, especially when lining up for a free kick. Even as she’s often double-teamed, Sofroniou can create plays for herself and others, and she is a key contributor on the defensive side as well.

Campbell Stein, Babylon, M, Sr.

She is consistently looking to set up her teammates with her strong vision and footskills. Stein can also finish for herself, posting 14 goals and 14 assists last year.

Mackenzie Stickelman, Glenn, M/F, Jr.

She had eight goals and three assists last season and is committed to play at Boston University. She has quick foot skills and a high soccer IQ with the ability to contribute on the offensive and defensive side.

Erin Sutter, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

She had six goals and two assists in a 12-win season. Sutter is an anchor of the team at midfield and a skilled player who makes the other players around her better. She is committed to play at Central Connecticut.

Isabella Tedesco, North Shore, M, Sr.

The five-year varsity starter is a strong athlete and controls the game from the midfield. She will always be found in the middle of a key defensive play and fights for the ball in the air or on the ground. Tedesco had eight goals last season.

Emily Tierney, Plainedge, M/D, Sr.

She can dominate the midfield and controls the pace on both offense and defense for the Red Devils. She had three goals and eight assists last season and her physical presence halted opposing attacks and helped lead transition into offensive chances.

Jenna Tompkins, Commack, F, Sr.

She is a tough, aggressive offensive player, who had a goal and three assists last season.

Gaby Treble, Oyster Bay, M/F, Sr.

The speedy, athletic scoring threat is committed to play at Quinnipiac. She missed last season with a torn ACL but had 17 goals as a freshman.

Reilley Turowski, Plainedge, F, Jr.

The three-year varsity player had 14 goals and nine assists last season and is a threat to score from all areas of the field.

Matiana Valdez, Wantagh, D, Sr.

The four-year starting defender utilizes her high soccer IQ and strong skill level to anchor the backline for Wantagh. She helped lead Wantagh to the top seed in the Nassau Class A playoffs last season and is committed to play at LIU.

Victoria Vera, Bethpage, M, Sr.

She is a versatile athlete who largely controlled the backline for the Eagles. She also created scoring opportunities for others, adding a goal and three assists for herself.