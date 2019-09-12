Don’t blink, you may miss it.

Fresh off a run to the Nassau A championship game as a No. 8 seed last year, the MacArthur girls soccer team's offensive output wasted little time proving it's capable of making another deep postseason run.

The Generals had three players score multiple goals in their 7-0 victory over host Bellmore JFK Thursday in Nassau AB-II. Alexandra Coloma, Hailey Hnis and Kara DeBlaiso each scored twice in the win.

“We just find the perfect openings through the defenders and it’s just unstoppable right through there,” DeBlaiso said. “We have a lot of good players in the middle and up top. It’s pretty dangerous because if you mark one of us, someone’s always free at some point, so it’s hard to mark everyone.”

DeBlaiso scored two goals within a minute, including heading in a corner kick from about 15 yards off a cross from Bella Molina.

“I know she’s capable of heading it from really anywhere within the 18 [-yard box],” Molina said. “That’s my target and she always seems to find a way to put it in the back of the net.”

DeBlaiso said she also scored on a header away from the net in the previous game, and feels confident any time she has the opportunity to attack off a corner.

“Now it just comes to me,” DeBlaiso said. “I don’t even think about it.”

“It’s really, really special to be able to have a player who’s that dangerous in the air,” coach Jamie San Filippo said. “It’s a weapon we definitely love. We’re going to miss it when she graduates but for right now, we’re just trying to take advantage of it as much as we can.”

MacArthur also featured a stout starting backline of Tara Sweeney, Madison Hnis, Alyssa Accordino and Mary-Kate Sweeney to limit Bellmore JFK’s scoring opportunities, with Shannon Kilian in net.

The Generals return plenty of talent from last year’s finalist squad, along with new additions such as sophomores Hailey Hnis and Coloma.

“The girls really help me with a lot of stuff, so I owe it to them,” Hnis said. “Not just my performance but the passes they give, the support they give, it’s great.”

And whereas last year may have been a surprise to opposing teams that the Generals were capable of a championship run, this year will be different. San Filippo added, "It's not an easy road."

“Our team motto is ‘We have something to prove’ and we are going to continue to try to make that same run we did last year,” Molina said. “We had a lot of success, our team was really close and this year, we feel even closer, so we’re just ready to get back to it.”

“We definitely wanted to prove last year that we could make it to the county championship,” DeBlaiso said. “This year we want to prove we can win it.”