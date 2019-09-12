TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
MacArthur's Tara Sweeney (15) battles for the ball
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Soccer

MacArthur vs. Bellmore JFK

Print

MacArthur defeated Bellmore JFK in a Nassau girls soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Eric Velasquez of East Meadow scores his second East Meadow vs. Hicksville boys soccer Lawrence's Mauricio Puerto-Quintanilla gets the header and the Lynbrook vs. Lawrence boys soccer Massapequa's Michael Savella (13) battles for possession with Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccer Shoreham-Wading River's Sara Hobbes (27) battles Kings Park's SWR vs. Kings Park girls soccer Arvin Pereira of Westbury gets past Logan Golia Westbury vs. Great Neck South boys soccer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search