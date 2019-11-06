TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Soccer

Hailey Metzger helps MacArthur girls soccer claim Nassau Class A title

MacArthur's Hailey Metzger, second from right, celebrates with

MacArthur's Hailey Metzger, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Mepham during the Nassau Class A girls soccer championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Print

Hours before her team’s county final appearance, Hailey Metzger sent her coach, James SanFilippo, a simple yet powerful message.

“Coach, I’m ready if you need me,” the text read.

Despite being an eighth grader in her first varsity playoff match, Metzger certainly delivered on her message, netting the team’s second goal in less than a two-minute span as No. 8 MacArthur defeated No. 3 Mepham, 3-0, in the Nassau Class A girls soccer final at Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesday night.

“I told Coach I was ready and that I would play as hard as I can,” Metzger said. “And I think I did.”

MacArthur will face Shoreham-Wading River in the Long Island championship at Berner Middle School in Massapequa on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Kara DeBlasio found Hailey Hnis for a goal to open the scoring with 37:10 remaining. Metzger then rebounded another strong shot by Hnis, which was deflected on a diving save by Hailey Stork and added MacArthur’s second goal with 35:30 to go.

“For a player that young to make that sort of statement, I knew I had a player today,” SanFilippo said. “And it worked out. It was tremendous and that’s so uplifting for the team. To have an eighth grader step up like that is huge.”

Amanda Cannella widened the MacArthur advantage to 3-0 after sneaking a penalty kick inside the left post for a goal with 23:58 left. Shannon Killian provided the Generals with strong goalkeeping throughout the night, coming up with eight saves in the shutout.

The victory captured the first county title for MacArthur since 2011 while competing in Class AA. In fact, that season concluded with a state championship.

Before these Generals set their sights on accomplishing the same feat, they’re enjoying their own bit of current championship glory.

“It’s amazing be a part of this,” Hnis said. “It’s great to represent MacArthur and win the county title.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Shoreham-Wading River defeated Harborfields, 2-1, in the Suffolk Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer wins Suffolk Class A title
Kellenberg's Krista Handler, Maggie Caffrey and Emily Acimovic Kellenberg stuns previously undefeated St. Anthony's in final
West Islip senior Jaden Hampel talks her team's West Islip girls soccer captures Suffolk championship
Kellenberg's Maggie Caffery (11) sets the ball during CHSAA girls volleyball final: St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg
MacArthur players celebrate a goal against Mepham during Nassau Class A girls soccer final: MacArthur vs. Mepham
Center Moriches junior goalie Colin Raupp discusses the Center Moriches boys soccer clinches LI Class B crown
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search