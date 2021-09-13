Lia Howard attacks the goal with a different mindset than most.

The Massapequa senior girls soccer player has the speed and skill set to get past nearly any defender in space. But often when she does, she isn’t looking to put the ball in the back of the net. She’s trying to find a teammate to do that.

Take Monday for example.

Howard had a goal and three assists to lead host Massapequa to a 6-1 victory over East Meadow in Nassau Conference AA-I girls soccer play. She recorded all four points in the opening 20 minutes.

"I’ve said it my whole life, I’ve always been a little more of an assister rather than a goal scorer," Howard said. "It’s a great feeling knowing you created that play and I have full confidence that my teammates will back me up. And they make me look good, I play the pass and they finish it. It makes me look great."

But her teammates are quick to point to credit back at Howard.

"Every time she has the ball at her feet, I know she’s going to light players up and do something good," senior midfielder Mia Baldinger said. "I love seeing her play and I know something good is always going to happen."

Massapequa (2-0) had six different goal scorers in its victory. Lena Fleischer finished a cross from Howard to take a 1-0 lead with 31:39 remaining in the first half. Howard drove the goal line five minutes later and found Gianna Savella for the team’s second goal.

Howard, who is committed to play at the University of Illinois, is especially dangerous in 1-on-1 situations from the endline. That’s when her instinct to get past the defender and find a teammate truly kicks in.

"Hopefully I beat this player and when I cross it, I have full confidence my teammates will finish," Howard said. "It’s a great feeling putting in those crosses and seeing my teammates score and getting into that huddle and celebrating."

Howard scored off an assist from McKayla Schneidler with 21:34 remaining in the first half and Howard found Schneidler a little more than a minute later to give Massapequa a 4-0 lead with 20:20 remaining in the first half.

"We all play for each other and I think that’s the best thing about this group," Howard said. "Every goal we score is a team effort and it just shows how good we are as a team."

Coach Bruce Stegner remembers seeing Howard playing at a young age and knowing he was going to have a special soccer player coming up the ranks.

"She’s incredibly quick and dynamic and she loves to go at people," Stegner said. "She has such a tenacity and desire, more than 99 percent of the kids out there. It’s special and you can’t teach that desire. I’ve seen her since she’s like 7, 8 years old and she’s always had this incredible desire to compete."

Massapequa, one of the most successful girls soccer programs on Long Island in the 21st century, has additional motivation this fall after falling to Syosset, 2-0, in last season’s Nassau Class AA championship. It was Massapequa’s only loss of the season.

"Knowing that feeling of losing last year, I think that makes us want it that much more," Baldinger said. "And I think the revenge will be that much sweeter when we come out on top and I think with our team and our connections and how our team is bonding so far, I think we can do it."

"Every time we step on the field, we just use that sadness we felt last year as motivation," Howard added. "We grind every day and we know we have something to prove this year."

Stegner knows the returning players have never forgotten that feeling. And he’s confident that Massapequa’s senior core will lead the team to a strong season.

He added the fact the team has a stronger chemistry and familiarity with the team’s system after playing last season in March and April, rather than the traditional fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This senior group is a great group and there’s a lot of pressure on us to be successful," Stegner said. "They have a lot of talent, so I think they just want to go as far as they can possibly go, but it is nice that four months ago we were playing together every day and now we’re back at it again."