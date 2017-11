CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Massapequa girls soccer team played in its fifth straight state Class AA championship Sunday afternoon but was unable to come away with its fourth title in that span after a 2-0 loss to Baldwinsville (19-2) at Cortland High School.

Massapequa (15-4-2), winner of 14 of the last 15 Nassau County championships, won three straight state championships from 2013-2015 before losing last year’s title game in double overtime.