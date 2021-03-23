The Massapequa girls soccer team knew it was in for a challenge. The players and coaches wanted to open the game fast and keep the pressure on Syosset in a matchup of last season’s county finalists.

"We knew they were looking for revenge," defender Hannah Pugliese said. "They wanted it, but I think we wanted it a little more. We came out right from the start, scored in the first five minutes and tried to keep the intensity up the whole time."

Host Massapequa defeated Syosset, 3-1, in a Nassau Conference AA-I girls soccer matchup Tuesday afternoon. Gianna Savella scored the opening goal off an assist from Mia Baldinger to give Massapequa a 1-0 lead four minutes into the contest.

"Everyone knew they were a really good team coming into it," midfielder Thalia Morisi said. "We were all motivated and we just had to be really confident coming into it."

Kaylin Ricci, a defender, scored two goals, including a strike off the post from 25 yards out to give Massapequa a 2-0 lead with 17:21 left in the first half. Her second goal came off an assist from Lia Howard following a corner kick with 9:08 remaining in the second half for the final score.

"First off, she’s a great defender but then she has the ability, the speed, and the way she strikes the ball to get forward creates dangerous chances," coach Bruce Stegner said. "She’s a weapon we try to use out wide because she’s so effective getting forward."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mikayla Camp scored from 20 yards out after she forced a steal for Syosset’s lone goal with 9:17 remaining in the opening half.

Massapequa (5-0) defeated Syosset, 3-0, in last season’s Nassau Class AA championship after Syosset won the title the year before. Syosset drops to 2-2-1 this season. Massapequa has won seven of the last eight Nassau Class AA titles.

"It definitely makes us play better when we know we have a better team coming in and that makes us work harder," Julia Gagliano said. "We put our hearts into this one."

Mary Stork had four saves behind a backline of Shannon Lowney, Ricci, Pugliese and Gagliano.

"This is a game we’ve been thinking about playing since a year ago," Stegner said. "It’s a good test for us to see where we are at and I have to give [Syosset] credit … they were definitely dangerous for a while."