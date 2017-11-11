This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
North Shore falls in state girls soccer semifinal

CORTLAND, N.Y. — The North Shore girls soccer team’s furthest run in program history came to an end Saturday morning with a 3-1 loss to defending state champion Rochester Spencerport (20-0-1) in the Class A state semifinal at Cortland High School.

Donatella Tocco scored for North Shore before Spencerport scored the game’s final three goals.

North Shore (15-4-2) advanced to its first state semifinal after defeating Shoreham-Wading River, 1-0, in the Long Island Class A title game November 5.

