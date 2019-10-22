With the final week of the regular season here, let's take a look at some of the top matches of the week with seedings and postseason appearances on the line. Along with the final regular-season rankings.

Tuesday

Massapequa at East Meadow, 4:15 p.m.

With Massapequa 10 days removed from handing defending Nassau Class AA champion Syosset its first loss of the season, the Chiefs look to enter the postseason on a high note. Massapequa, always led by a strong defense, hasn’t allowed a goal in its last five games. Sierra Brophy leads the offense with 14 goals and three assists, and Gianna Savella has eight goals and five assists.

East Meadow, which finished as co-Nassau Class AA champions last year but failed to advance in penalty kicks, looks to rebound heading to the playoffs, led by Stephanie Sparkowski in net and Myla McLeod on the attack.

Hauppauge at Glenn, 4 p.m.

These are a pair of teams that figured to be in the mix but not toward the very top of Suffolk Division II. Well, both teams have proved capable of playing with any team in the county, entering Tuesday in third and fourth place, respectively, in the power points system.

Alex Rush leads Hauppauge with 11 goals and two assists. Emma Voege has five goals and 11 assists, and Sarah Emmi has 11 goals and three assists for Glenn.

Wednesday

Smithtown East at West Islip, 4 p.m.

West Islip hasn’t allowed a goal over its last five games, winning four of those contests. The Lions play a physical brand of soccer that doesn’t always look the most fluid on the field, but it’s highly productive, led by Jaden Hampel’s 10 goals and two assists.

Smithtown East has been arguably the biggest surprise in terms of preseason expectations, after entering the season as the No. 16 ranked team in Suffolk Class AA in Division I play. But entering Tuesday, the Bulls are fourth in the division at 11-1-1.

Thursday

Harborfields at Bayport-Blue Point, 4:30 p.m.

With 10 Suffolk Class A teams making the postseason, both teams in this matchup are right on the cusp of making the postseason. Depending on how the power points play out, this could be a de facto play-in game for the postseason.

In the CHSAA

St. Anthony’s wrapped up another undefeated season in CHSAA with a 2-0 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday, with goals from Nicole Gordon and Samantha Adams. The Friars have won the last two CHSAA state championships and could be on their way to a third with the trio of Gordon, Adams and Brianna Jablonowski leading the scoring.

Newsday's Top 10

1. Smithtown West (12-0-1)

2. St. Anthony’s (10-2-2)

3. Massapequa (11-1)

4. Syosset (9-1)

5. Half Hollow Hills West (11-1)

6. Shoreham-Wading River (9-2-2)

7. Wantagh (6-3-4)

8. Kellenberg (7-3-3)

9. East Meadow (7-4-1)

10. Smithtown East (12-1-1)