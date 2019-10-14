If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

Sayville midfielder Elizabeth Argenziano said she always takes the same approach to penalty kicks because it isn’t often she takes two in the same game. So, when the senior lined up for her second penalty kick against Rocky Point on Monday afternoon, she admitted she thought about changing things up.

That didn’t last long.

Argenziano shot the ball directly into the corner of the net in the 56th minute, the same way she had in the 20th, leading Sayville to a 5-1 victory over the Eagles in Suffolk II.

“I usually put it to one side, but since I’d already taken (a penalty kick) in the game earlier I was a little wary,” said Argenziano, who finished with three goals and one assist. “I decided to go with my gut and put it on the same side. I hit it with pace and hoped it went in.”

Argenziano was the spark that made Sayville (5-6) go all game, netting her first goal in the 14th minute as the Golden Flashes grabbed some early momentum.

“What was going to help us today, especially against a team like Rocky Point, was to get that first goal,” coach John Burke said. “When Elizabeth scored I could tell the energy, even on the bench, ignited and the girls were feeding off that.”

Sayville settled in to its offense in the first half, controlling possession and tempo. Senior forwards Carly McNeill and Jordan Messina added goals in the 27th and 34th minute, while junior goalie Jackie DuTot held strong in net, sending Sayville into the break with a 4-0 lead.

“My team always believes in me,” said DuTot, who finished with eight saves, including a fingertip stop in the first half. “And I have all the confidence in my team.”

Megan Loeser got Rocky Point (7-4) on the board in the 42nd minute, but Sayville continued to push, with Argenziano’s second penalty kick giving the squad plenty of breathing room late.

And while Argenziano was proud of her team, she added that the Golden Flashes were playing for more, with the roster donning “Ballin’ for Bob” t-shirts in honor of assistant coach Bob Holmes, who is battling Multiple Sclerosis.

“Playing for Bob, it really inspired a lot of people and it meant a lot, not only to him, but to our team,” she said.

Burke echoed the sentiment, saying the he hoped the victory and the emotion behind it would help spark the Golden Flashes during the final stretch of the regular season.

“If we take this intensity for the next three games,” he said. “We’ll have a good chance going forward.”