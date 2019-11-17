CORTLAND, N.Y .— The Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team wasn’t about to let its first opportunity at the girls state Class A soccer final four go to waste.

Elizabeth Shields finished a cross from Gianna Cacciola midway through the second half and Ashley Borriello scored into an empty net in the final minute to clinch Shoreham-Wading River’s first state title with a 2-0 win over Spencerport Sunday at SUNY Cortland.

Cacciola was named the game's most outstanding player.

The Wildcats advanced to the title game after a 1-0 semifinal win over Jamesville-Dewitt Saturday.