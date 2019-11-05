TODAY'S PAPER
Harborfields Ruby Sember tries to check the ball
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Soccer

Suffolk Class A final: Shoreham-Wading River vs. Harborfields

Shoreham-Wading River defeated Harborfields, 2-1, in the Suffolk Class A girls soccer final on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at North Babylon.

