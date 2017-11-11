CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Southold/Greenport girls soccer team’s season came to an end at the state Class C semifinals with a 3-1 loss to Buffalo’s Allegany-Limestone at Homer High School Saturday evening, but the final game will be one of the last things coach Chris Golden remembers about this season.

“I’m not doing it justice to say how proud I am,” Golden said. “It’s really just been an honor to work with this group. I hope when they have some time to think back that they remember the fun times we had. Sometimes it’s the finality of it that’s the hardest part when it hits you.”

Allegany-Limestone (20-1) scored two second-half goals to fuel the victory.

Southold/Greenport (14-5) struck first with Grace Syron’s goal off Hannah Sutton’s corner kick midway through the first half. Allegany-Limestone answered with the first of two goals from Alyssa Spring to tie the score entering halftime.

Kaitlyn Higby scored the eventual winning goal for Allegany-Limestone with Spring scoring the game’s final goal.

This was Southold/Greenport’s first trip to the state semifinals in program history, Golden said, after the team’s first county championship since 1987.

“This should not be their last memory of their season, especially for the seniors,” Golden said. “It should be all the times singing and dancing. All the fun we had, but life’s not fair in that way. I could not be more proud.”