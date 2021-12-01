The St. Anthony’s Friars have been no stranger to success in recent years.

In the past four years they have won three CHSAA Class AA league titles and two state championships behind their dynamic "Fab Four" seniors in Sonoma Adams, Eva LaVecchia, Olivia Perez and Emily Riggins.

"We were brought up as sophomores into varsity and we all played the entire time," Riggins said. "We all stuck through it with the highs and the lows of the season, all three of those years [and] being captains now, it’s so fun to go through it with them the entire time."

St. Anthony’s fearsome foursome went out on top, capping their high school careers with an undefeated 20-0 season and a 3-0 win over St. Mary’s (Lancaster, Buffalo), to claim their second state CHSAA championship in three years. It was their 35th straight victory.

"The highlight of the whole season was winning the state championship, especially since some of us were able to do it our sophomore year," Adams said. "Being able to go back with the same team and relive that same experience is something I will never forget."

Coach Sue Alber, who has been with the team for seven years, stressed the importance of being selfless and working together to accomplish their goal of winning.

"When you pull on that jersey you represent yourself and your teammates and the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back," Alber said, quoting the movie "Miracle." "That sums up the season, players weren’t playing for themselves, they were playing for the team."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alber, having played the game at a high level herself, says she thinks it's important to take her own playing experience and ways as an athlete and instill it in her players so they have someone to relate to.

"With Sue being our coach [she] has a big impact on us and is the heart and soul of the group. This team wouldn’t be how it is without her, she is an amazing coach and done so much for all of us," Riggins said.

Looking ahead the girls will now embark on their Division I college careers, all at different universities.

Even though the Fab Four will now go their separate ways, it doesn’t mean the end of their special bond forged the past three years. "Honestly it means everything knowing that I will have the three of them by my side the next four years of my life cheering me on," Adams said.

When asked what imprint she hopes the Fab Four will leave with the program, Adams stated, "to continue to work together, be a family and don’t leave issues on the field. Keep running with that and everyone will be successful…and obviously work hard, too."