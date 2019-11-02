St. Anthony's tops Kellenberg for third straight title

The quest for a third-straight state championship for the St. Anthony’s girls soccer team is still ongoing.

The Friars defeated Kellenberg, 1-0, to win their third-straight CHSAA league championship Saturday at Adelphi.

“I feel like winning a championship three years in a row is extremely hard to do,” coach Sue Alber said, “regardless of any league you are in.”

Olivia Perez scored off an assist from Nicole Gordon with 12:40 remaining in the second half for the game’s lone goal.

St. Anthony’s (13-2-2) plays Saturday at Holy Trinity High School in the CHSAA state semifinal. The championship game is next Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity High School.

The Friars have won the last two state championships, and Alber said it’s been especially motivating to the seniors that were on the team as sophomores to win it a third year in a row.

“The class that is going for their third championship, they’ve always wanted to win three in a row,” Alber said. “I don’t think it’s been done in a while at the school, so I think that’s always been their goals.”

Alber credited her entire team for the success this year. She said goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney, who had six saves Saturday, has had a strong season, to go along with a tough defense and multiple standout out offensive players.

Gordon has 16 goals and 11 assists, Brianna Jablonowski has 16 goals and nine assists and Samantha Adams had 16 goals and eight assists on the season.

Now, St. Anthony’s is two wins away from completing its goal from the start of the season and for some players, its goal since their sophomore year.

“We don’t say we want to win the league, we want to win states,” Alber said. “And that would be the icing on the cake if we get that done next weekend.”