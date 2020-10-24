The St. Dominic girls soccer team may only feature two seniors, but they both proved their importance on Saturday’s Senior Day.

Senior forward Daniella Cavallone had three goals and senior defender Lily Schneidler helped cement the back line as St. Dominic defeated St. Mary’s, 10-3, in a CHSAA girls soccer matchup at the Charles Wang Athletic Complex Saturday morning. After the unknowns brought about from the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls were unsure if they’d have any type of senior season, so to commemorate their Senior Day with a victory was a great moment.

"It’s definitely great to be able to celebrate my Senior Day with my team," Cavallone said. "We always have a great effort to put in, but we are all really happy to be here."

Cavallone scored two of her three goals in the first half, as St. Dominic took a 6-2 advantage into halftime. Coach Joe Leonardi credited Cavallone’s play as a key to success.

"Her pace is something that gives her the upper hand against defenders," Leonardi said. "She has a very good touch going forward. She’s a lefty, so that kind of throws players off. Not many players are lefty."

Kailey Schneidler added three goals and Meg Morrisroe had two goals and an assist in the win.

The Bayhawks (2-2) started seven freshmen last season, and their chemistry has come a long way this fall. And the seniors take pride in helping the younger players improve.

"They are the future of this team," Cavallone said. "We definitely want to lead them and inspire them to follow in our footsteps."

"I’m so grateful to be able to play with the two seniors," Morrisroe said. "They’ve taught me so much and I’m just really grateful for the opportunity to keep the program going."

Codie Lewis had two goals and an assist for St. Mary’s (0-3).

Leonardi was pleased with his team’s performance, and also mentioned how the two seniors serve as positive role models to the younger girls, "both on and off the field."

And just the mere opportunity to play competitive soccer has been vital to the players’ psyche.

"It’s very hard with COVID, you can’t even really have a gym class," Leonardi said. "So they are not moving around much at school, so they have a chance to let everything out on the field and just be out here and playing the sport that they love."