The sun was setting in the sky as the Brentwood girls soccer team’s season came to close. As Coach Martino Sottile spoke to one of his players, two others crept closer. In their hands, they carried a Gatorade bucket.

So, yes, even after a season-ending loss and another year without a playoff berth, there was a celebratory dousing of the coach. That’s the bond this family has.

“People always think that this town is very violent, that it’s all about gangs,” senior Julissa Martinez said. “But it’s really not. You know the true colors of Brentwood if you live here.”

Newsday chronicled the Brentwood girls soccer team’s 2017 season in the documentary “We Are Brentwood.”

The members of the soccer team show the Brentwood not often found in the headlines since the brutal killings of two Brentwood High School girls in 2016. More than a half-dozen alleged members of the MS-13 street gang were indicted in their killings as well as the slaying of a member of the gang. But the team does not want those tragedies to define this tight-knit community.

“I don’t want them thinking that we’re just a bad town,” junior goalie Ariana Vargas said. “Because when you get into Brentwood, you see everything. You see the people walking down the street. You don’t see gangs walking down the street. You see real people. We’re a good town. You just gotta open up and see it.”

“Wins and losses doesn’t really tell you the full story,” Sottile said. “The best part of it now is seeing a kid start giving back in the community, being a leader in life.”

Watch the documentary “We Are Brentwood” in the video player above.