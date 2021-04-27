Wheatley’s Jennifer Thaler was looking for payback.

Carle Place had won the last three meetings between the rivals, including an elimination game in the 2019 girls soccer playoffs.

Oh, how sweet it would be to avenge this year’s two regular season losses and last year’s playoff loss.

Thaler made it happen. She cleaned up a corner kick from Ari Rosenberg to score the game’s lone goal and enable Wheatley to pull off the 1-0 upset over previously unbeaten Carle Place and claim the Nassau Class B girls soccer crown.

The score came with 33 minutes left in the game.

"I don’t really know what happened, it was definitely a lucky spin," said Thaler, a midfielder. "I just stuck my leg out and just so I’m happy it went in."

Wheatley (10-2-2) gave Carle Place (13-1) its first loss of the season on the way to winning their eighth Nassau championship since 2005.

"The girls showed accountability, respect and ownership all season long and I could not be prouder," Wheatley coach Andrew DeRuvo said.

Another key piece for the Wildcats was goalkeeper Jamie Behar, who made 14 saves, many coming against Leah Iglesias, Nassau’s all-time leading goal scorer.

"I was really nervous because everyone kept telling me that I was playing great throughout the game," Behar said. "My adrenaline just kept multiplying, so it was awesome."

Iglesias, who had 26 goals and eight assists this season, and has 109 career goals, was stoned by the sophomore keeper, who was sensational.

"I just kept thinking that the score was 0-0 and keeping that mindset throughout the game helped me stay focused," Behar said.

Thaler, who transferred from Sacred Heart to Carle Place this year, felt pressure but extra motivation facing Iglesias.

"We knew we were going up against her and we were prepared," Thaler said. "My team has played against her many times, This was such a great win."