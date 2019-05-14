When it came down to deciding a winner of Tuesday’s CHSAA girls golf league championship, 18 holes simply wasn’t enough.

On a day that began in the late morning on the back nine on the Eisenhower Park White Course and concluded in the evening on the front, St. Anthony’s Allison Amoruso and Our Lady of Mercy’s Victoria Dowling were deadlocked at 7-over-par 79.

The two golfers headed to the ninth hole for a sudden death playoff.

Amoruso teed off first and hit her ball down the middle of the fairway. She then hit her second shot onto the back of the green and was able to three-putt to bogey the hole and win the league title, defeating Dowling, who triple-bogeyed.

“I didn’t think I was even going to play in a playoff,” Amoruso said. “But when I found out, I told myself ‘I got this’.”

Dowling, who shot 1-over 37 on her first nine holes of the day, birdied her second-to-last hole in regulation to move one shot ahead of Amoruso, who had already finished her round.

As she walked to the final tee box, Dowling was locked in.

“I didn’t know how far ahead I was, and didn’t want to know,” Dowling said. “I wanted to focus on finishing the round and see how I did when it was over.”

Dowling’s par putt on the ninth green slid just past the hole, allowing Amoruso the chance to compete in the playoff.

“It’s one of those sports where you really need to practice and spend time on the golf course,” St. Anthony’s coach Ashley Nimmo said. “Her dad is very involved and made sure that even this morning, he got her a few lessons with the golf pro on the range before beginning her round.”

In addition to Amoruso and Dowling, four other golfers qualified for Monday’s May 20 CHSAA state tournament that will take place at Silver Lake Golf Course in Staten Island. Kaitlyn Browne (St. Anthony’s) finished third with an 80, Claire Galante (Kellenberg) was fourth with an 82 and her Firebirds’ teammate Olivia Callahan placed fifth with an 86.

Chanel Hudson (St. Anthony’s) and her Friars’ teammate Freya Do each shot 87 and faced off against one another in a one-hole playoff to decide the sixth-place finisher. Hudson bested Do on the playoff hole to secure the sixth and final spot in the tournament.