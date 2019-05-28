Declan Kilduff felt like he’d been given a second chance.

The Chaminade sophomore triple bogeyed the 18th hole of the Red Course at Eisenhower Park, but rallied in a three-player playoff on the same hole, his par 4 good enough to capture the CHSAA boys golf title Tuesday.

Kilduff and Chaminade teammates Matt Durnan and Bryan Ruland shot 6-over-par, 78, to force the playoff.

“I knew where I stood [coming into the final hole] and I kind of choked that last one, but I was able to get it back,” Kilduff said. “It was tough, but I’m happy I got it.”

Kilduff’s victory capped a dominant day for Chaminade, which also captured the team title. The Flyers finished with a total of 401 strokes.

“It’s exceptional,” coach Greg Gerner said. “It was great to have three in the playoff, but tough to only get one winner. They’re an incredible team and great talent.”

Gerner added that Kilduff looked “focused” all day and now they’re both hoping that focus will continue at next week’s state championship at James Baird State Park in Pleasant Valley, New York. Kilduff is one of 16 CHSAA players heading to states, another opportunity he doesn’t want to waste.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’ve got to keep playing well,” Kilduff said. “I’m really hopeful I can win.”