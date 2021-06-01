Allison Amoruso waited two years to defend her NSCHSGAA golf title, and when finally presented with the opportunity, she seized the moment.

Amoruso led her St. Anthony’s teammate Kaitlyn Browne by two strokes playing the par-5, 18th hole on Tuesday at Eisenhower Blue. She was faced with a 10-foot par putt on the final hole, approached the ball and drained it.

Browne put her second shot on the 18th within three feet of the hole. She had a chance at eagle to tie Amoruso, but the putt lipped out.

Amoruso shot a 5-over par 77 to repeat as champion, and Browne was second with a 78.

Kellenberg freshman Catherine Slade was third (83), and her teammate Claire Galante, who was named the league’s player of the year, finished fourth (86). Olivia Callahan (Kellenberg), Mackenzie McManus (Our Lady of Mercy) and Meaghan Endres (St. John the Baptist) finished tied for fifth with a 91.

"I had to make that putt and knew just how crucial it was," Amoruso said. "It wasn’t a close putt and I didn’t know if I was going to make it, but I was hoping I did and that’s how it played out. Being that Kaitlyn is my teammate, I would have been happy for her if she made the eagle. It would have been a fun playoff."

"I told myself, ‘don’t leave it short’. I made sure that I got it there and it had a chance," said Browne, the 2019 NSCHSGAA state champion. "At the end of the day, Allison is my teammate and if it was either of us winning, I consider that a victory."

The day did not start off the way Amoruso would have liked as she topped her tee shot on the first hole. and wound up making triple bogey.

"I cleared my head and just told myself to have fun. It’s my senior year, whatever happens, happens," Amoruso said.

The Friars’ senior proceeded to birdie two of the next four holes and found herself tied with Browne after the front nine at 3-over. She made birdie on the par-3 15th for a three-shot cushion, but double-bogeyed the 16th as Browne made bogey to creep closer.

Both girls made par on the par-3, 17th.

"I was absolutely thrilled to be back out here and I’m grateful that this tournament was able to happen," said Browne, a Holy Cross commit. "It shows our accomplishments and the time, dedication and hard work we put into our craft."