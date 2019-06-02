Smithtown West's Diecidue takes sixth in state championship

Four Long Islanders placed in the top 10 Sunday at the girls golf state championship at Deerfield Country Club in Brockport.

Paige Diecidue, the Suffolk individual champion from Smithtown West, finished 13-over par 72 (note: she shot a 157) for a sixth-place finish after the two-round, 36-hole weekend tournament. Syosset’s Malini Rudra (+15), Manhasset’s Lauren Chen (+17) and Southampton’s Caraline Oakley (+19) took seventh, eighth and tied for ninth, respectively.

Medina (Section VI) junior Melanie Green shot a 1-over to win her second straight state title.

After shooting 6-over in the first round, Diecidue shot a 1-over during a steady downpour on the front-nine of the second round to stay within striking distance.

“The weather made it really hard to get around, so I focused on my greens and tried to make as many putts as possible,” Diecidue said. “I didn’t worry about the wind and rain…It was all short-game for me on the front-nine.”

Diecidue ran into some trouble on the back-nine with four bogeys, including a triple-bogey when she put it in the water on the 13th hole. But she readjusted on the final five to claim a spot in the top 10.

“She was steady and conducted herself like a professional,” Smithtown West coach Val Flora said. “If she had a bad hole, she just goes on to the next one…She is so patient, and it showed today.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rudra wrapped a historic career by earning her fifth top 10 finish in six trips to the state tournament.

“I’ve always looked up to her [Rudra],” said Diecidue. “To finish up there with her is awesome.”