Boys golfers to watch in 2019

James Alden, Northport, Sr.

Alden placed sixth at the Suffolk County tournament last fall and tied for 30th in the state championship in the spring. A long driver with a great short game, Alden has shot even-par in each of his first two matches to begin his senior year.

Anthony Caputo, Riverhead, Jr.

Caputo finished 92nd in the state championship last spring, just four days after receiving medical clearance from a broken thumb sustained while playing goalie for the Blue Waves lacrosse team. He was the first Riverhead golfer to qualify for the state championship, according to coach Steven Failla.

Bobby Conlon, Massapequa, Sr.

Conlon was an ace on the Massapequa pitching staff in the spring and assumes the same role on the golf team in the fall. A reliable long hitter and skilled all-around golfer, Conlon has qualified for the Nassau County tournament four years in a row.

Aidan Flynn, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

Flynn has qualified for the Nassau County tournament every year since joining varsity as a seventh-grader and is on track again in 2019. In the second match of this season, Flynn shot a 4-under 32 on the back nine at Eisenhower Blue in a 9-0 win over Hicksville.

Tarun Karthic, Smithtown West, Sr.

The super-steady Karthic placed seventh in the Suffolk County tournament and tied for 65th at the state championship last spring. Karthic is not a long hitter, but has a fantastic short game. He and twin brother Saraj provide a dependable duo for Smithtown West.

Will Neuschwender, Sayville, Sr.

Neuschwender is a good driver with a consistent iron. The lefty made first cut at the Suffolk County tournament as a junior, and he will be the new No. 1 for Sayville, which has won 76 consecutive league matches.

Max Van Son, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.

Van Son, a two-time All-Long Island selection, was Nassau County runner up before finishing seventh at the state championship last spring. The righthanded golfer is off to a hot start in 2019, posting scores of 2-under, 3-under and 5-under in his first three matches, respectively.

Palmer Van Tuyl, Ward Melville, Sr.

Van Tuyl narrowly missed a trip to the state championship with an 11th-place finish on the second day of the Suffolk County championship last fall. At the Long Island team championship, Van Tuyl shot an 86 at Bethpage Black to earn a point at the No. 2 spot against Syosset.

Jason Velez, Sewanhaka, Jr.

Velez shot a 161 at the Nassau County tournament last season, good for a fourth-place finish and a trip to the state championship, where he tied for 65th last spring. Velez is a skilled putter and is solid around the green with an accurate drive.

Tyler Zere, Connetquot, Sr.

Zere placed fifth in the Suffolk County tournament last fall and tied for 76th at the state championship last spring. He can drive it for distance and backs it up with his short game. Zere opened his senior season with a 78 in a three team, 18-hole scrimmage at West Sayville Country Club.