Roslyn's Lara Cohen, Zuri Chan making impressive first impressions

In a county where impressive, young talent has dominated the past few seasons of girls golf, Roslyn boasts a sixsome of its own stature this year.

Seventh-grader Lara Cohen and freshman Zuri Chan are the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the lineup, both with current adjusted averages of 38, that have propelled Roslyn (7-0) toward undefeated status and the best adjusted team score in the county (203).

Coach KC Dwyer was confident in the team’s ability to be at the top this season after Roslyn recorded its first match win and berth in the county championship last year in her seven seasons in the program.

And Dwyer knew Cohen, who won’t graduate from high school until the year 2028, would be quite the enhancement to this year’s team. The 11-year-old has shot rounds of 40, 43, and 44 in the team’s most recent matches.

Cohen and Chan also shot their season best scores on the same day, each recording a 39 on the front nine in Roslyn’s 8.5-.5 win over Great Neck District at Lake Success Golf Course on April 25.

“They love to go out there and play together, yet they’re still very serious when they get on the course,” Dwyer said. “It’s a competitive group of close-knit golfers that make up the Roslyn team. They’re more like a family.”