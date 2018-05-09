For the second time in three years, Kellenberg’s Ashley Harding won the CHSAA girls golf individual championship.

The Firebirds senior, who won the event as a sophomore, fired a 3-over 75 at Eisenhower Park Blue Course (par 72) to capture the CHSAA girls golf individual championship Wednesday.

Harding’s teammate, Emmah Federman, shot an 8-over 80 for second place. Federman won the event last season.

Our Lady of Mercy’s Victoria Dowling won a one-hole playoff for third place against her Mustangs teammate Katie Costello. Both shot a 10-over 82.

St. Anthony’s Caroline Smolensky and St. John the Baptist’s Jessica Tucciarone both shot an 11-over 83 and round out the top six Long Island girls golfers who will compete in the CHSAA state tournament on May 21 at Eisenhower White.