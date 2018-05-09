TODAY'S PAPER
Kellenberg’s Ashley Harding wins CHSAA individual title

The senior shoots a 3-over 75 at Eisenhower Park Blue Course to win the championship for the second time.

Ashley Harding from Kellenberg watches her drive at

Ashley Harding from Kellenberg watches her drive at the CHSAA girls golf state championships at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Newsday Staff
For the second time in three years, Kellenberg’s Ashley Harding won the CHSAA girls golf individual championship.

The Firebirds senior, who won the event as a sophomore, fired a 3-over 75 at Eisenhower Park Blue Course (par 72) to capture the CHSAA girls golf individual championship Wednesday.

Harding’s teammate, Emmah Federman, shot an 8-over 80 for second place. Federman won the event last season.

Our Lady of Mercy’s Victoria Dowling won a one-hole playoff for third place against her Mustangs teammate Katie Costello. Both shot a 10-over 82.

St. Anthony’s Caroline Smolensky and St. John the Baptist’s Jessica Tucciarone both shot an 11-over 83 and round out the top six Long Island girls golfers who will compete in the CHSAA state tournament on May 21 at Eisenhower White.

