TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGolf

Syosset tops Ward Melville for fourth Long Island golf championship

Peyton Macpherson, a freshman playing in the fifth spot on the six-man team, posted a career-best 77 to carry the Braves past Ward Melville at Bethpage Black.

Syosset's Ryan Millevoy tees off during the Long

Syosset's Ryan Millevoy tees off during the Long Island boys golf championship at Bethpage Black on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

Peyton Macpherson could not have scripted a better moment for his finest round of golf.

The situation was huge: the Long Island boys golf team championship. And the stage was as grand as they come: Bethpage Black. All along the course stood the signage and grandstands from when the course hosted the PGA Championship just 10 days earlier.

This is where Macpherson, a Syosset freshman playing in the fifth spot on the six-man team, posted a career-best 77 to carry the Braves past Ward Melville 6 1/2 to 2 1/2 for their fourth Long Island crown and first since they took three straight from 1998-2000.

“We were 8-4 [in the regular season], but we have played our best golf at the right time and it has all come together for us,” Syosset senior captain David Alongi said. “We’ve done something we can all be proud of and put a trophy in the case at our school. And Peyton today? I don’t know where this has been, but wow.”

Macpherson’s only birdie came on the last hole of the front nine, but his most-dramatic shots came during the back nine. On the 13th hole, a 608-yard par-5, he hit a 60-degree wedge for his fourth shot to within a foot of the hole to make par. On the 16th hole, a 490-yard par-4, he recovered from a drive into the rough with a pitch into the fairway and wedge shot to within three feet of the hole that he called “possibly my top” shot of the round.

“Today was definitely my best day. I’ve never played this well, especially on a course this hard,” Macpherson said. “I was able to putt really well and the seniors had us motivated to win this Long Island championship.”

At the No. 1 spot, Alongi and Alex Korkuc halved with rounds of 85. At No. 2, Palmer Van Tuyl edged Ryan Millevoi, 86-87, on the strength of a tremendous chip from the rough at the green’s edge to within two feet of the cup on the 18th. The Braves also scored points with Michael Sung’s 83 earning a win at No. 3 and Ryan Morin’s 87 earning a win at No. 4. Mike Petraco scored the other Ward Melville point.

Syosset won the team aggregate, 419-445.

“Bethpage Black, it’s a very unforgiving course if you don’t hit the fairways and we didn’t,” Patriots coach Bob Spira said. “We didn’t have our best games today. It happens.”

Ward Melville was 9-1 in its regular season during the fall before winning the county championship by “about 40 strokes on a day when our guys were really on,” Spira said.

Syosset won the Nassau County title in 2014 but lost to Sayville in the L.I. Championship. Braves coach Dean Strohmayer said this year’s group was better built to win the championship. “There were a couple of great golfers on that team, but this one is very strong from top-to-bottom,” he said. “To win a team championship you need depth because there is scoring at every spot. It’s not a team sport where one or two guys can carry you.”

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Mepham's Stefanie Simone puts the tag on Katie Nassau Class A softball final: Mepham vs. Division
Kaitlin Pellechia(24) of Oyster Bay and Trinity Reed(4) Nassau Class D final: Carle Place vs. Oyster Bay
Syosset's David Alongi reacts to a shot during Long Island championship: Syosset vs. Ward Melville
Alyssa Seidler of St. Anthony's getting a base St. Anthony's softball at the CHSAA state tournament
Garden City's Ford Carney put a check on Nassau Class B final: Manhasset vs. Garden City
Gavin Gregorek (35) of Shoreham-Wading River looking to Suffolk Class C boys lacrosse final: Mt. Sinai vs. Shoreham-Wading River
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search