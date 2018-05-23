After yet another dominant round at Bethpage, Adam Xiao found himself in a familiar position: On top of the leaderboard at the Nassau boys golf championship.

The Manhasset junior shot a 2-under-par 68 on Wednesday on Bethpage Red, following a 1-over 73 on Bethpage Blue Tuesday to win his third consecutive county title with a 141 total. He edged runner-up and teammate Chris Thompson by four strokes as the duo helped lead Manhasset to the team title.

Xiao’s score is tied for the fourth best in tournament history, behind Annie Park (who shot a 134 in 2012) and Farmingdale’s Matt Lowe (140 in 2010 and 2013). He also became the first three-time county champion since Lowe.

“I was hitting the ball really well, especially on the back nine,” said Xiao, who also came in second at the state tournament and earned Newsday Player of the Year honors last season. “On the back nine, I really started getting my driver going and from there, I was on cruise control.”

Xiao came into the day in fourth place, but rallied on the Red, which is more difficult than the Blue. His score on the Red was the best in a county tournament since Park shot a 66 in 2012.

“This feels really good but to be honest, the team win is a lot more important to me,” Xiao said. Manhasset beat out runner-up and reigning champion Friends Academy by 35 strokes (768 to 803). “I’m really playing for the team and not for myself.”

“Chris has been working really hard and you can see it in the matches we’ve played,” Xiao said of Thompson.

Manhasset also got a boost from Alex Kassabian (158), Armen Haratunian(163), Kendrick Tak (80) on Day 2 and Luke Bakshandeh (81) on Day 1.

Xiao and Thompson will be joined by Friends Academy’s Christian DelVecchio (146), Cold Spring Harbor’s Max Van Son (147), Great Neck’s Raymond Gresalfi (150), Locust Valley’s John Kasday (151), Sewanhaka’s Tim Na (153), Plainview’s Saurav Bhasin (154) and Long Beach’s Gordon Gerstner (154) in the state tournament, which begins June 3 at Cornell.