Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 67° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    GolfSportsHigh School

    Northport’s James Alden sinks hole-in-one

    Updated
    By  jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com

    Reprints + -

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    It was a mistake that worked. Northport golfer James Alden hit his tee shot off the toe of his club on the 142-yard par-3 second hole at the Suffolk League III Qualifying Tournament at Port Jefferson Country Club on Monday morning.

    But, the error would soon have Alden turning up aces as he watched his ball literally disappear into the cup for his first hole-in-one.

    “I hit a little...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Ward Melville celebrates its win over Half Hollow Ward Melville finally captures Suffolk team title Newfield kicker Alexis Saladino goes for the extra More girls are playing high school football St. Anthony's QB Gregory Campisi on his way Campisi, Friars on roll

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK