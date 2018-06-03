TODAY'S PAPER
Xiao, DeVincenzo, DelVecchio playing well at state golf tournament

Adam Xiao of Manhasset tees off on the

Adam Xiao of Manhasset tees off on the first hole of the final round of the Nassau boys golf individual championship and state qualifier at Bethpage Red on Wednesday.

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com @SCacc8
Adam Xiao, Shane DeVincenzo and Cristian DelVecchio all had strong performances at the state golf tournament last year, and the trio had another solid round at Cornell on Sunday.

The three Long Island players shot a 5-over-par 76 on Day 1 of the boys public school state tournament, putting them among the eight players in a tie for eighth place.

Xiao, a junior from Manhasset, won his third Nassau title in May and took second in the state tournament last season after three playoff holes.

Port Jefferson’s DeVincenzo took first in the Suffolk tournament in the fall and will be looking to improve from his sixth-place finish at states as a sophomore.

DelVecchio, a Friends Academy senior, was 13th out of 99 players in 2017.

The three players will look to climb up the leaderboard when the tournament resumes on Monday.

Sayville’s Brendan Smith (77, tied for 16th place), Long Beach’s Gordon Gerstner (78, tied for 19th) and Northport’s Pat Healy (78) are the other Long Island players in the top 20 in the 98-player field.

Sal Cacciatore joined Newsday's sports department in 2013. He has covered a wide range of high school sports, in addition to Major League Baseball, the NHL and college basketball.

