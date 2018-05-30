After spearheading Manhasset’s county title victory last week, the one-two punch of Adam Xiao and Chris Thompson earned their team an even bigger piece of hardware Wednesday.

Xiao shot a 3-over-par 74 and Thompson shot a 77 to lead the Indians to an 8-1 win over Sayville in the Long Island boys golf championship at Bethpage Black. It is the first Long Island title for the program, which won five of six head-to-head matchups Wednesday and earned an additional three points thanks to their 412-439 stroke advantage

“I have a great playing partner, and it feels good to know we were good enough to get us across the finish line this year,” Thompson said.

“It’s been great playing with Chris and having all the success we’ve had,” Xiao said. “We feed off each other really well and we have a really cool bond.”

Xiao won the individual county title last week, edging runner-up Thompson by four strokes, and both strong performances helped Manhasset beat the next best team by 35 strokes.

“I don’t know if there are any other teams that have a one-two punch like I have here,” Manhasset coach Chuck Collyer said. “They lead the way for us and have come through time after time.”

The duo was also on the team the last time Manhasset was in the Long Island Championship, when it fell to Ward Melville on the Black in 2016.

“That was an experience to draw from,” Thompson said. “When you’re out there for 18 holes on the Black, it’s really hard. Every shot matters and we tried to help out the rest of the team as much as possible.”

“Two years ago we were close, so to have all the guys hang in tough and get the job done feels really good,” Xiao said.

Alex Kassabian, Armen Haratunian and Kendrick Tak all shot 87s and Luke Bakshandeh shot an 89 for Manhasset. Brendan Smith and Matt Danielson both shot an 83 for Sayville, which won the Suffolk County title in the fall and was making its first Long Island Championship appearance since winning the event in 2014.

“They’re all gentlemen that conduct themselves on and off the course the way you’re supposed to, and they happen to be pretty good golfers, too,” Collyer said of his squad. “It was a super team effort.”

Said Thompson: “To be the only golf team on Long Island that’s still standing is pretty special.”