This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 56° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 56° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGolf

Port Jefferson’s Shane DeVincenzo wins Suffolk golf title

Turner Foster, Pat Healy and Sean Haselton finished tied for second.

Port Jefferson's Shane DeVincenzo during the Suffolk boys

Port Jefferson's Shane DeVincenzo during the Suffolk boys golf individual and team championships at Rock Hill Golf Club on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

By Peter Kersich  peter.kersich@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

When Shane DeVincenzo began his first round at the Suffolk boys golf county championship on Thursday, he was just hoping to secure a spot in the state tournament, but after the round, his mindset changed.

“Every year coming into the counties, the goal is to always make the top nine,” DeVincenzo said. “After I shot (2-under-par) 69 in the first round, I knew I could go and put some pressure on the other guys.”

The Port Jefferson junior followed up with an even-par 71 on Friday to capture the county title with a 36-hole total of 2-under-par 140 at Rock Hill Golf and Country Club.

In last year’s county tournament, DeVincenzo finished runner-up, losing out to East Hampton’s Turner Foster in a one-hole playoff.

“He put a circle on the calendar for today (Friday) prior to the start of the season,” Port Jefferson coach Chuck Ruoff said. “I am proud of him because he wasn’t going to let last year define him. I know that in his heart last year gave him a lot of motivation. For two days he just went out and played his best.”

DeVincenzo, who qualified for his third consecutive state tournament, worked extremely hard in the offseason on improving his putting, leading to nine birdies in the tournament.

“I worked specifically on the short putts, and it showed this week in the counties,” DeVincenzo said. “I made a lot of key putts and that really saved me.”

In addition to DeVincenzo, eight other golfers qualified for spring’s state tournament.

Foster, Pat Healy of Harborfields’ and Sean Haselton of Sayville finished tied for second with 146.

Huntington’s Tyler Gerbavsits (148), Sayville’s Brendan Smith (152), Smithtown West’s John Pawlowski (153) qualified along with Kyle Zere of Connetquot and Matt Giamo of Huntington who finished tied for eighth at 154. They earned the final two spots by besting Andre Chi of Harborfields in a one-hole playoff.

In the team competition, Sayville won with an 813 ahead of Harborfields (826) and Smithtown West (831). After finishing second the previous three seasons, this was the first county title for Sayville since 2013.

Haselton, Smith and Matthew Danielson, who shot a 160, were eighth graders when they won the county championship in 2013.

“I had a special group of seniors who I have had on the team for six years,” Sayville coach Sean McLaughlin said. “It has been great watching them grow up on the golf course and seeing the amount of work they put in and they really deserve this. To send them out with a county championship is definitely fitting.”

By Peter Kersich  peter.kersich@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Morgan Camarda scored the winning goal as No. Massapequa wins girls soccer county championship
Hayley Beutel of Smithtown executes a dive during Suffolk diving championships
Selena Fortich #14, right, and her North Shore Nassau Class A girls soccer final: North Shore vs. Manhasset
Grace Syron talked about the emotions of the Southold/Greenport girls soccer wins in Class C Regional final
Southold/Greenport players celebrate their win in the Southeast Southold/Greenport wins Class C girls soccer regional final
Shelter Island's Kal Lewis (602) leads the field Suffolk cross country state qualifier
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE