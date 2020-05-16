Newsday's Top 25 boys golfers for 2020

There's no spring sports season this year, but Long Island's top athletes still deserve to be recognized. Meet the top boys golfers heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn't. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.

James Alden, Northport, Sr.

Alden shot a 2-over-par 73 over the final 18 holes to win the Suffolk individual championship at Rock Hill Country Club. He shot 151 over 36 holes. Last spring he finished 30th in the state tournament.

Sachin Bhasin, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jr.

He qualified for the state tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Ithaca and shot a 165 over two days.

Aidan Brocco, Island Trees, Sr.

Brocco carded a season-best 1-under 35 on the front nine at Bethpage Yellow in a 9-0 win over Clarke in September.

Henry Brooks, Pierson, Sr.

He tied for seventh at the Suffolk individual championship with a 159 to qualify for the state tournament for the second straight season.

Tyler Clark, West Babylon, So.

He finished tied for fifth at the Suffolk individual championship after shooting a 158 at Rock Hill Country Club.

Bobby Conlon, Massapequa, Sr.

Conlon qualified for the Nassau County tournament four consecutive years.

Matt Durnan, Chaminade, Jr. -

Durnan shot 78 for a three-way tie for first place at the CHSAA tournament.

Cole Federico, Westhampton, Sr.

He finished tied for fifth at the Suffolk individual championship with a 158. Shot a one-under 35 in Westhampton’s second-round playoff win over Islip at Indian Island.

Thomas Finn, Locust Valley, So.

His two-under 33 on the front nine at the Creek Club was one of the best scores this season on the Island. He did it again in a match that clinched the Nassau VI title for the Falcons.

Aidan Flynn, Cold Spring Harbor, Jr.

He shot a 4-under 32 on the back nine at Eisenhower Blue in the second match of last season, a 9-0 win over Hicksville.

Gavin Girard, Ward Melville, Fr.

He was a key member of a loaded Patriots squad that won the Suffolk team title in the fall before tying for third in the individual tournament with a 156 at Rock Hill Country Club.

Tarun Karthic, Smithtown West, Sr.

He placed seventh in the Suffolk County tournament and tied for 65th at the state championship last spring.

Declan Kilduff, Chaminade, Jr.

The 2019 Newsday all-Long Island selection won the CHSAA tournament on a playoff after shooting 78 on the Red Course at Eisenhower Park.

Mike Lupo, South Side, Sr.

He got off to a scorching start in September, shooting a three-under 33 on the front nine at Hempstead Country Club, then a two-under 34 at Eisenhower Blue.

MacKenzie Kim, Westhampton, Sr.

He finished seventh at the Suffolk individual championship after shooting 159. Fired a one-under 35 on the front nine at Noyac Country Club.

Colin McCullagh, Locust Valley, Jr.

McCullagh had a strong fall season, starting with a two-under 33 on the front nine at the Creek Club. He shot a three-under 32 on the same course in a match that clinched a 12-0 season for the Falcons and the Nassau VI title.

Ryan Millevoi, Syosset, Jr.

He shot a 163 after qualifying for the state tournament in 2019.

Will Neuschwender, Sayville, Sr.

The lefty made first cut at the Suffolk County tournament as a junior, and was a key player for Sayville, which went undefeated in League play.

Andrew Petraco, Ward Melville, Sr.

He shot a 156 to tie for third in the Suffolk championship and helped lead the Patriots to a 15-0 record and the Suffolk team title.

Bryan Ruland, Chaminade, Jr.

Ruland tied for first with a 78 at the CHSAA tournament and helped Chaminade to the team championship.

Zach Shallat, Friends Academy, So.

He qualified for the state tournament in 2019 and shot 164 over 36 holes at Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Ithaca.

Nick Stoecker, Ward Melville, So.

He finished seventh in the Suffolk individual championship with a 159.

Max Van Son, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.

Van Son, a two-time All-Long Island selection, was Nassau County runner-up before finishing seventh at the state championship. In 2019 he had scores of 2-under, 3-under and 5-under in his first three matches.

Palmer Van Tuyl, Ward Melville, Sr.

After narrowly missing a trip to the state championship as a junior, Van Tuyl earned a spot this fall after finishing second with a 153 at the Suffolk championship at Rock Hill Country Club.

Jason Velez, Sewanhaka, Jr.

Velez shot a 161 at the Nassau County tournament last season, good for fourth place and a trip to the state championship, where he tied for 65th.