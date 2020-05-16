Newsday's Top 25 girls golfers for 2020

There's no spring sports season this year, but Long Island's top athletes still deserve to be recognized. Meet the top girls golfers heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn't. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.

Allison Amoruso, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

She won the CHSAA league championship in 2019 in a sudden-death playoff after shooting 7-over-par (79) in regulation.

Kelly Brennan, Garden City, Jr.

She placed 10th at the Nassau championship (189) and finished 66th in the state (199). She is also a standout soccer and basketball player.

Kaitlyn Browne, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

The 2019 All-Long selection won the girls CHSAA state title in a thrilling two-hole playoff in 2019. She birdied the final hole in regulation to shoot 9-over-par (79).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Olivia Callahan, Kellenberg, Jr.

The Firebirds’ standout was the No. 1 golfer for Kellenberg in 2019, and placed fifth in the CHSAA league championship (86).

Jayna Catalina, Sayville, Sr.

She was an essential piece in each of Sayville’s four straight county titles from 2016-19.

Chloe Catton, Syosset, Sr.

She tied for 14th at the Nassau championship with a two-day total of 196.

Lauren Chen, Manhasset, Sr.

The 2019 All-Long Island selection finished second at the Nassau championship (158) and eighth at the state tournament (161). Her hole-in-one on the par-3, 16th hole at Eisenhower Red during the county championship was the first ace in tournament history.

Ella Coady, Southampton, Fr.

She qualified for the 2019 state championship by finishing seventh in the county tournament with a two-day score of 178.

Alexis Cokinos, Half Hollow Hills West, Jr.

She finished in the top 20 at the Suffolk championship, shooting 198 during the two-day tournament.

Victoria Dowling, Our Lady of Mercy, Sr.

She placed second at the CHSAA state championship, following two sudden-death playoff holes and shot 9-over-par (79) in regulation.

Mary Droesch, Friends Academy, Jr.

She was 16th at the 2019 county championship with a two-day total of 197.

Sofia Ferrezza, East Islip, Sr.

She served as the East Islip captain for the past three seasons and regularly shot in the mid 40's.

Claire Galante, Kellenberg, Jr.

She placed fourth in the CHSAA league championship with an 82 and had an overall record of 10-4 during her sophomore season.

Sophia Gresalfi, Great Neck District, Sr.

She finished tied for 14th at the Nassau championship with a two-day score of 196.

Lizzie Kiernan, Sayville, Sr.

She played a key role in propelling Sayville to four straight county team titles from 2016-19. She shot 195 in the county tournament to finish 15th.

Alice Kim, Jericho, Sr.

She placed 11th at the Nassau championship (190) and earned an alternate spot for the state tournament.

Katie Meehan, Locust Valley, Jr.

She finished tied for 12th at the Nassau championship (194) and was also an alternate for the state championship.

Caraline Oakley, Southampton, Sr.

The defending county champion finished second at the Suffolk championship with a two-day score of 162. Oakley placed ninth at the state tournament (163).

Grace Rao, Islip, Jr.

She is the No. 1 golfer for the Buccaneers, and finished among the top 30 girls in the county as a sophomore.

Catarina Silva, Deer Park, Jr.

The Falcons’ standout finished 17th at the county championship as a sophomore with a two-day score of 197.

Sophia Stryjewski, East Islip, Jr.

She will be East Islip’s top golfer next season according to coach Judy Fischer and was 13th at the county championship (193).

Mia Wilutis, Southampton, Sr.

She finished 10th at the 2019 county championship (187) and qualified for the state tournament.

Kathryn Yi, Jericho, Jr.

She was seventh at the Nassau championship with a two-day score of 178 and placed 42nd in the state (186).

Keena Yin, Great Neck District, Sr.

The All-Long Island selection shot 172 and placed fifth at the Nassau championship to lead Great Neck District to its first county team title. She carded a 165 in the state tournament to finish tied for 11th.

Andrea Zhou, Great Neck District, Soph.

She placed sixth in the Nassau championship (173) to help Great Neck District to its first county team title. She led Great Neck to its first LI gilrls title with an 83 on the Red Course at Eisenhower Park, and she placed 55th at the state tournament (193).