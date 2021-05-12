Newsday's annual list of the top girls golfers across Long Island high schools, listed in alphabetical order.

(Except where indicated, all stats listed are from the 2019 season, since the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Allison Amoruso, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

She won the NSCHSGAA individual tournament, shooting a 79. Amoruso also was a member of the CHSAA state golf team.

Julia Bearden, West Islip, Jr.

Bearden won two Metro PGA Junior Tour tournaments in 2020 and earned five top-five finishes in the eight events she competed in.

Kelly Brennan, Garden City, Sr.

The three-sport athlete (soccer, basketball and golf) had eight wins during the regular season. Brennan finished 10th at the Nassau championship with a two-day total score of 189 and competed at the state tournament.

Kaitlyn Browne, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Browne placed third (80) at the NSCHSGAA individual tournament and was a member of the CHSAA state golf team. She is committed to play golf at Holy Cross.

Olivia Callahan, Kellenberg, Sr.

She placed fifth (86) at the NSCHSGAA individual tournament and qualified for the state championship.

Cheryl Chan, Great Neck District, Sr.

Chan is a six-year varsity golfer and finished in the top 25 at the Nassau championship. She shot a 92 and a 98 to guide Great Neck to a third-place finish at the state tournament.

Ella Coady, Southampton, Soph.

She qualified for the state championship by finishing seventh in the Suffolk tournament with a two-day score of 178.

Alexis Cokinos, Half Hollow Hills West, Sr.

She finished in the top 20 at the Suffolk championship, shooting 198 during the two-day tournament. Cokinos will golf for Adelphi.

Mary Droesch, Friends Academy, Sr.

Droesch placed 16th in the Nassau tournament. She won the Metro PGA Junior Tour tournament at Glen Cove Golf Club on Aug. 21, 2019, with a score of 85.

Isabella Fontana, Massapequa, Sr.

She is a six-year starter for Massapequa and is the co-captain for this season. Fontana will attend Rhode Island in the fall to study nursing.

Claire Galante, Kellenberg, Sr.

She was a member of the CHSAA state golf team and shot an 82 to place fourth at the NSCHSGAA individual tournament. She is committed to play golf at Hofstra.

Margaux Griffin, Garden City, Sr.

Griffin had eight regular-season wins. The three-sport athlete is a six-year member of the girls golf team. She also competed on the tennis team the last four years and was a three-year basketball player.

Alexandra Hillman, Islip, Soph.

Hillman placed 14th at the Suffolk championship with a two-day total score of 194 as an eighth-grader. She totaled four top-five finishes on the Metro PGA Junior Tour in 2019.

Katie Meehan, Locust Valley, Sr.

Meehan finished tied for 12th in the Nassau tournament (194) as a sophomore. She served as one of the second alternates for the state championship.

Mackenzie McManus, Our Lady of Mercy, Jr.

McManus, the top golfer for OLMA, placed eighth at the NSCHSGAA individual tournament, shooting a 94.

Natalie Moody, Massapequa, Soph.

A four-year starter and current co-captain, she finished 25th at the Nassau championship as an eighth-grader.

Jaclyn Printz, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jr.

She has been on the varsity team since seventh grade and has commanded the top spot each year. Printz shot a 92 on the first day of the Nassau championship and placed 21st.

Grace Rao, Islip, Sr.

She is the No. 1 golfer for the Buccaneers and finished among the top 30 girls in Suffolk as a sophomore.

Catarina Silva, Deer Park, Sr.

The Falcons’ standout finished 17th at the Suffolk championship as a sophomore with a two-day score of 197. She earned seven first-place finishes in nine events on the Metro PGA Junior Tour in 2019.

Caroline Stanzione, Half Hollow Hills West, Fr.

Stanzione burst onto the varsity scene as a seventh-grader and finished in the top 25 at the Suffolk championship. She won the Metro PGA Junior Tour tournament at The Bridge Golf Club in Bridgehampton in July 2020.

Sophia Stryjewski, East Islip, Sr.

She is East Islip’s top golfer and was 13th at the Suffolk championship (193).

Emma Sutcliffe, Garden City, Jr.

Sutcliffe put together two solid days at the Nassau tournament to finish 22nd. She won eight of her head-to-head matchups during the regular season.

Kathryn Yi, Jericho, Sr.

She placed seventh (178) at the 2019 Nassau championship. Yi, a varsity golfer since seventh grade, was an important piece of Jericho's 2017 Nassau championship team.

Samantha Young, Sayville, Sr.

Young is committed to East Stroudsburg for golf. She placed 16th in the Suffolk championship with a two-day score of 196.

Andrea Zhou, Great Neck District, Jr.

She finished sixth at the Nassau championship and 55th at the state tournament. Zhou collected four top-25 finishes and two top-10 finishes in the Girls Future Series on the Metro PGA Junior Tour last summer.