So many athletes pass our way through the years and some leave an indelible mark in their sport. They have the ability to galvanize communities, lift their teams to championship levels and inspire us. Here is a look at five outstanding athletes that left us breathless and with an everlasting impression. These five athletes move onto greater challenges at the next level in college. We wish them well.

Selena Fortich, North Shore soccer

The six-year varsity player and Newsday’s Player of the Year, led North Shore to its first Long Island Class A title. She will play women’s soccer for Miami in September.

Brian Morrell, Shoreham-Wading River baseball

The pitcher/shortstop became the second player to win back-to-back Yastrzemski Awards presented to Suffolk’s top baseball player. Morrell was drafted in the 35th round by Philadelphia in June but opted to attend Notre Dame on a baseball scholarship.

Dylan Laube, Westhampton football

He led Westhampton to a 12-0 record and the school’s first L.I. Class III football title when he scored six touchdowns in a 54-26 win over Lawrence. He scored a Long Island record 47 touchdowns, earned a share of the Hansen Award given Suffolk’s top player, and will attend New Hampshire in September.

Katherine Lee, Shoreham-Wading River cross country

She dominated cross country trails for three years and will attend Georgetown in September. She won her third state public school Class B championship and was named Newsday’s cross country Runner of the Year for the third time.

Jamie Ortega, Centereach lacrosse

She scored 588 points, the most in state history in girls lacrosse as Middle Country rolled to the Long Island Class A title. She will take her scoring prowess to play for North Carolina, the 2016 National champion.