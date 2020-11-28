Longtime GNS football coach Serpe dead at 87 

Longtime Great Neck South High School football coach Salvatore Serpe, who guided the Rebels to their lone undefeated season, has died. He was 87.

Serpe, surrounded by family at his home in Old Bethpage (where he lived for 55 years), passed peacefully Nov. 23 due to complications from congestive heart failure and kidney failure.

"Coach Serpe will always be measured for the way he unified people and taught them to have mutual respect and admiration for one another," said David Gurfein of Alexandria, Virginia, who played quarterback on the school’s only championship team in 1982. "Coach focused on teamwork and one of his favorite quotes was, ‘I love you and you got to love each other’. He focused on bringing the team together like a family. It was a United Nations of all different ethnic backgrounds at Great Neck. We were black, white, Latino, Persian, Asian, Native American, Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, a real melting pot of a team and yet we were all color blind. Everyone was respected as an individual because of Coach."

Serpe was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and graduated from Manual Training High School in Park Slope. He was a star halfback who led his school to a league title, earning an All-City Award as a freshman in 1948.

He graduated in 1951 and turned down a few college scholarships to join the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

"My Dad had scholarship offers to play football at UPenn and Adelphi University and chose to serve his country," said his son Tom Serpe, of Middle River, Maryland. "He loved football, but his country came first."

When he returned from the service, Serpe played one year of football at Adelphi before the university ended the football program. He remained at Adelphi and earned his bachelor’s degree in education in 1956.

"He graduates and the perfect love story continues to unfold," Tom Serpe said. "My dad and mom knew each other since elementary school. But they were just close friends. But that all changed."

Serpe reconnected with elementary school friend Julia Lombardi on a Nassau County bus.

"He was the life of our first-grade class in Park Slope and I was crazy about him," said Julia Serpe, his wife of 62 years. "We were friends from elementary school to high school. I bumped into him after he came home from the Marine Corps on a bus and he asked me out on a date. He became my husband but was always my best friend – it was a friendship that lasted a lifetime. He was all about family, that was number one in his life."

The Serpes married Jan. 18, 1958. They moved with sons Thomas and Richard to Old Bethpage in 1965.

Serpe was head coach at Great Neck South for 32 years (1966-97) and compiled a record of 108-149-7. He coached the Rebels’ only NFL player, Quinn Early, who played 12 seasons with four teams.

"He said he knew I’d be a Marine and Quinn would be a pro football player," said Gurfein, a 25-year Marine, who served in the Gulf War and works as the CEO of United American Patriots. "Coach Serpe helped facilitate our success and was very supportive of our dreams."

Tom Serpe remembers keeping statistic for his dad as a youth. "I kept stats every Saturday afternoon and called in the results to Newsday. When I played varsity football for Plainview JFK, my younger brother kept dad’s stats. And when my brother played, my mother kept the stats. And my dad was so classy. When we won, he would say, ‘do not report negative stats on the other team.’

Serpe is also survived by his son Richard Serpe and his wife Patricia of Melville, daughter-in-law Linda Serpe and five grandchildren. Internment is Monday at Calverton National Cemetery.