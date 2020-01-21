TODAY'S PAPER
Gregg Sarra of Newsday wins media award for high school football coverage

Newsday's Gregg Sarra appears at the 2014 coaches' gridiron banquet at Crest Hollow Country Club on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. Credit: James Escher/James Escher

By John Boell john.boell@newsday.com
Newsday’s Gregg Sarra has been named the winner of the New York State Football Coaches Association’s Hunter Low Media Award for 2019 as the state’s top high school football reporter.

“Gregg has been at the forefront of Newsday’s excellent coverage of high school football and turned it into a must-read every weekend in the fall,” said Hans Wiederkehr, retired president of the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association. “Gregg is willing to take a stance on issues that impact the game of football and his passion for all high school sports is reflected in Newsday’s outstanding coverage on a daily basis."

Sarra, Newsday’s high school sports editor, has been covering sports for 35 years.

An awards banquet will be held at the Shenendoah House in the Turning Stone Casino Resort in Verona, N.Y., on Feb. 7.

Plainedge quarterback Dan Villari will also be honored at the event. Villari was named the state’s Class A Player of the Year by the association.

Hunter Low, who died in 2008, was a founding member of the New York State High School Football Coaches Association and its first executive director.

