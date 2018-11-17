Amityville boys soccer leads Big 10

1. AMITYVILLE BOYS SOCCER The Warriors accomplished ta season-long mission last weekend in Middletown by winning the Class A state title. Henry Martinez scored two goals in a 2-1 win over Somers in the title game on Nov. 11 to complete a 21-0-1 season. Martinez was joined in the state's most dangerous attack by standouts Kymani Hines and Rolman Guardado, while a strong defense had 14 shutouts.

2. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS SOCCER The undefeated, untied, defending CHSAA state champions have had one of their strongest seasons in program history, entering the CHSAA championship outscoring opponents, 62-7. Led by 18 goals and 10 assists by Brianna Pissaro, a returning All-Long Island selection, and 16 goals and four assists by Brianna Jablonowski, the Friars look for back-to-back league and state titles.

3. WESTHAMPTON GIRLS TENNIS The Hurricanes capped a 17-0 season with a 4-3 win over Syosset in last week's Long Island championship. Rose Peruso and Juliet Tomaro defeated Olivia Tiegerman and Alex Flicker, 7-5, 7-6 (6) at second doubles in the deciding match.

4. GARDEN CITY GIRLS SWIMMING The Trojans finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. The team will look to capture its 20th consecutive Nassau title when they compete in the championship meet.

5. GARDEN CITY FIELD HOCKEY Garden City captured its first state title since 2008, defeating nine-time defending champ Lakeland, 1-0, in the Class B final. Kylie Tierney led the charge, scoring the game’s lone goal on a chip shot early in the second half. Katie Mullins came up big in net late in the game, making a key save on a Lakeland corner with 1:28 left to preserve the Trojans’ lead.

6. VALLEY STREAM SOUTH GIRLS SOCCER Kayla Camacho scored 27 seconds into overtime for a 1-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt to win the Class A title. The Falcons finished the season 21-0 and outscored opponents 92-7.

7. GARDEN CITY FOOTBALL The Trojans extended their winning streak to 35 wins with a 43-13 win over Carey to claim the Nassau Conference II title. Halfback Trevor Yeboah-Kodie rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Colin Hart threw for 112 yards and two scores.

8. BELLMORE JFK BOYS VOLLEYBALL The combination of Tyler Anderson and Tyler Jarzabek helped lead the Cougars to their first Division II state title since 2012 in a 3-1 victory in Albany on Saturday.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

9. FLOYD FOOTBALL The Colonials improved to 11-0 and earned the Suffolk Division I title with a 27-17 win over Ward Melville. Halfback Nick Silva carried 28 times for 218 yards and one score.

10. GARDEN CITY BOYS GOLF The Nassau IV champions finished the season with a 7.5-1.5 win over South Side at Hempstead Country Club. Mark Vitels shot an even-par 36. The Trojans best outing, was a 170 score in a match against Mineola where Tom Engelke shot a 4-under 32 and Mark Vitels and Jack Muldoon each shot 3-under 33.

On the outside looking in; Jericho badminton, Bay Shore/Islip gymnastics, Long Beach girls volleyball, Freeport football.